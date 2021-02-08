Eagle man sustains serious injuries in Feb. 2 home explosion

Eagle resident Jeremy Dahlseid sustained serious injuries in a Feb. 2 home explosion.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the Eagle family impacted by a home explosion that occurred on Feb. 2.

Homeowner Jeremy Dahlseid was severely injured in the incident. According to Amanda Nolan, who is one of the organizers of the GoFundMe effort, he sustained third-degree burns on 33% of his body. Dahlseid is listed in stable but critical condition in the burn center intensive care unit at UC Health in Denver.

“He is facing multiple surgeries, a lengthy rehabilitation, and will not be able to work while he recovers,” Nolan reported.

Nolan noted it was the second family blow for the Dahlseid family — Jeremy and his wife Tanya and 2-year-old daughter Bella — last week. While Tanya and Bella were not injured in the explosion, the family was already mourning the Feb. 1 death of Tanya’s mother when the explosion occurred. The Dahlseid home was severely damaged in the explosion and will require major structural repairs before the family can return to the house.

Many local residents know Tanya Dahlseid from her work as manager for the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo.

Crews from Greater Eagle Fire Department respond to the Dahlseid home, located in the 500 block of Capitol street, following the Feb. 2 explosion.

Officials from the Greater Eagle Fire Department said their investigation is ongoing, but on the day of the incident they did announce it was not a natural gas explosion and that there was no danger to neighboring homes.

The explosion was reported at 1:20 p.m. and there was no fire burning when the fire department arrived. According to witnesses on the scene, the front picture window at the home was blown out by the explosion.

“Those who know the Dahlseids understand they live modestly, are humble and kind, and are usually on the giving end of support,” noted Nolan in her GoFundMe appeal. “To help them through this unthinkable situation we are requesting the help from this giving community. We are asking for a collective effort to lift them up in your prayers and thoughts for healing. If you are in a position to help financially, please consider a donation to offset the unexpected out of pocket expenses.”

The fundraiser address is gofundme.com/f/tanya-jeremy-dahlseid-home-explosion. Additionally a bank account has been established in Tanya and Jeremy Dahlseid’s name at FirstBank. Donations can be made at any FirstBank location.