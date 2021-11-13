Eagle residents impacted by pipeline break urged to boil water

Eagle officials are urging residents in the impacted area of a water main break to boil their water until Wednesday.

Unsplash photo

A significant water main break break on Friday afternoon in Eagle has prompted calls for residents in the impacted area to boil their water out of an abundance of caution.

At approximately 2 p.m. om Friday, town officials were informed of a water main break southwest of the Brush Creek Village neighborhood. Due to the break, reports of discolored water have been reported.

Out of an abundance of caution, the town recommends that residents located in the Orchard, Soleil, Brush Creek Village neighborhood and the Terrace boil their water until Wed, Nov. 17, or otherwise advised by the town.

A large quantity of water was reported flowing from the ground in the pasture land immediately southwest of the Brush Creek Village neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Town staff responded and determined that there was a significant water main break.

The broken segment of the water pipe was able to be isolated by closing valves and the leaking was stopped. A number of nearby residents reported a loss of water pressure. Only three homes along Brush Creek Road lost water service. Service to the remainder of the town is unaffected at this time.

The cause of the pipeline break is currently unknown. Whenever there is a high rate of water flow, it can cause normal sediment in the water pipes to become mixed with the water causing discoloration. High flow situations occur during significant pipeline breaks and also during fire fighting events.

The town, in a news release, said it “has the greatest concern for the health and safety of our water customers. Out of an abundance of caution we recommend that water users in the neighborhoods listed above boil water before human consumption. No precautions are required with regard to using water for showering, bathing, dishwashing, etc.”

Questions can be directed to the Town’s Utility Manager, Stephan Wilson, at Stephan.Wilson@townoreagle.org .