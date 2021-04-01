Eagle River Watershed Council presents sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings inspiring films to the Eagle County community that fostering environmental stewardship and activism.

Special to the Daily

Eagle River Watershed Council is hosting the sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, presented by Avon Frame Shoppe, in a fully-virtual format. Keeping the spirit of an in-person event, the nonprofit fundraiser includes door prizes, a silent auction, food specials and an interactive chat feature.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 8, from 7-9 pm. To get your tickets, please visit erwc.org/filmfest2021 . A recording will be available for ticket-holders through April 13.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings inspiring films to the Eagle County community, fostering environmental stewardship and activism, in addition to raising funds to support the Watershed Council’s educational programs.

“We are bummed that we can’t gather together at the theater this year again, but we’re also stoked about our virtual program. This platform allows us to reach far more people in the community and bring the event right to their living rooms. It’s pretty awesome,” said James Dilzell, the Watershed Council’s education and outreach coordinator.

The event extends beyond the screen and supports local restaurants by offering tickets paired with food specials from participating Land & Rivers Fund businesses. To learn more about the Land & Rivers Fund, visit landandrivers.org . For those missing out on the theater experience, there’s an option for a private theater rental at Riverwalk Theater, which can accommodate up to 25 people, and comes with a $300 food credit as well.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival wouldn’t be possible without support from the local business community. Avon Frame Shoppe is the presenting sponsor and Slifer, Smith & Frampton, Village Market, Kind Designs are also partners.

Eagle River Watershed Council has a mission to advocate for the health of the Upper Colorado and Eagle River basins through research, education and projects. To learn more, call (970) 827-5406 or visit erwc.org .