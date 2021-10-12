Eagle, Summit counties to see forest pile burns

There are thousands of slash piles in Eagle and Summit counties, with most in Summit. These piles are burning near Keystone.

U.S. Forest Service/special to the Daily.

Firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit may begin burning more than 6,000 slash piles when conditions allow this month in several locations in Eagle and Summit counties on the White River National Forest. Pile burning will continue throughout the fall, winter, and spring.

“The slash piles are the result of past work we’ve completed thinning and clearing vegetation to reduce the risk of unwanted wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat,” said Ryan Hughes, a fire and fuels specialist. “We’ll only burn slash piles when there is sufficient moisture in the form of snow or rain and weather conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and optimal smoke dispersal.”

In Eagle County, firefighters plan to burn about 50 piles near Intermountain in West Vail. In Summit County, firefighters plan to burn about 5,000 piles in Keystone Gulch, 1,000 piles in Miner’s Creek near Frisco, and 800 near Breckenridge at Peak 7, Swan River and Boreas Pass.

Crews may burn tens to hundreds of piles per day depending on location and conditions. Most of the smoke will dissipate during the day; however, some smoke could remain in valley bottoms and drainages at night for short periods. For more information about pile burning in these areas call Ryan Hughes, 970-456-8268.

Hazardous fuels reduction projects create fuel breaks that help reduce the risk of wildfire from encroaching on communities while giving firefighters a better place from which to defend communities. You can do your part to help keep the public and firefighters safe by reducing flammable materials around your home. To learn more, go to Firewise.org/ .