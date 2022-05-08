Eagle Town Council announces finalists in town manager search

The Eagle Town Council selected finalists for the town manager position during Tuesday night’s meeting

“The Town Council is excited to announce that the finalists for the town manager position are Bentley Henderson of Breckenridge, Jennifer Ooton of Glenwood Springs, Rachel Oys of Eagle, Larry Pardee of Jackson, Wyoming,” said Mayor Scott Turnipseed. “The town contracted with KRW Associates to conduct a nationwide search for the new town manager, interviewed several experienced candidates, and we are very excited about the four candidates.”

A candidate meet-and-greet will be held at Town Hall on Wednesday, May 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates in-person. The meet-and-greet will be facilitated by KRW and light snacks will be served. There will be opportunity at this meeting for the public to provide written comment for the Town Council’s consideration.

“We hope that members of our community will join us on Wednesday to be part of this hiring process,” said Turnipseed. “This is your chance to meet the candidates and provide the Town Council with your feedback.”

The Town Council, and the town’s management staff, will hold interviews with all finalists on Wednesday, May 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a community panel will interview finalists on Thursday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Hall. While the public will be able to observe such interviews, the public will not be able to participate.

Following the interview process, the Town Council will meet in executive session to determine which candidate(s) to negotiate with, and then if the negotiations are successful, the Town Council expects to formally appoint the town manager at a public meeting in June.

For more information on the candidate meet-and-greet Social, please contact Lynette Horan at 970-328-9618 or lynette.horan@townofeagle.org .