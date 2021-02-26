Eagle Town Council names 8 applicants it will interview for two open seats

EAGLE — After seeing 19 applicants for two open seats on the Eagle Town Council after the deaths of Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer in an avalanche in early February, the Town Council on Friday announced the eight applicants that it will interview in person on Tuesday.

Interviews will be conducted from 4-8:30 p.m. and livestreamed for the public to watch online. The eight applicants are Jamie Mackey, Erin Hoban, Sara Parrish, Brian Bloess, Geoffrey Grimmer, Josh Stowell, Janet Bartnik and Kevin Brubeck. The link to the live stream will be posted on the town’s website at http://www.townofeagle.org/773/Agendas-Minutes-and-Packets .

Following the interviews on Tuesday, the Eagle Town Council could move to formally appoint two people to fill the two vacant seats as soon as March 9, with the new councilmembers starting their duties March 23.

Members of the Eagle Town Council have said they are overwhelmed to see such a strong outpouring of community support, with 19 applicants to fill the two vacant seats.

“It really gets me choked up to see that much support from the community,” Mayor Scott Turnipseed said at the last Town Council meeting on Feb. 23. “It’s very hard — this whole thing with Andy and Adam is still raw, but I do think it’s important we try to fill these seats, and do it as quickly and responsibly as we can.”

