Eagle Valley High School to name auxiliary gym after Susan and Dave Scott

Dave and Susan Scott taught and coached for a combined 60 years at Eagle Valley High School.

Courtesy photo

For three decades, Susan and Dave Scott coached and taught at Eagle Valley High School. And on Wednesday, their legacy was cemented when the Eagle County Schools Board of Education voted to name the auxiliary gym at Eagle Valley High School in their honor.

“[Mr.] and Mrs. Scott continue to reinforce what lifelong teachers look like. They are the epitome of great coaches, leaders, teachers and human beings,” said Danielle Rivera, speaking as a spokesperson for the community that has advocated for this dedication. “If two people in this community should be recognized for their contribution to our school, it is these two individuals.”

Rivera herself graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1993 and now teaches social studies and coaches varsity basketball at the school.

At the meeting, Rivera also noted the great opportunity of issuing this dedication while Dave and Susan are both alive.

“It should not take a tragedy for us to remember the legacy of others,” she said. “Therefore, I ask the board to approve this dedication while Mr. and Mrs. Scott can be commended and thanked for their time, effort and love that they put into their combined 60 years plus at Eagle Valley High School.”

And, the board voted unanimously to do just that.

Living legacy

During his time as a basketball coach at Eagle Valley, Dave Scott earned a number of accolades, including a perfect season culminating in a state championship.

Vail Daily Archive

Dave and Susan signed their contracts with Eagle Valley High School in 1980, as newlyweds, and began what would be two long careers of coaching, teaching and mentoring. Throughout their tenures, the couple would amass a long list of accolades.

Susan taught from 1980 to 2012, teaching health education as well as acting as the community service organizer for the school.

As a head coach, she coached girls volleyball from 1980 to 1985 — accumulating in a number of league and district championships as well as a second place in the state championships. She also coached girls track from 1980 to 1985, earning two league championships and one district championship. She again taught girl’s track from 2002 to 2003.

During her tenure at Eagle Valley, Susan Scott not only taught and coached but was heavily involved in engaging students in community service.

Vail Daily Archive

Dave, who taught from 1980 to 2008, taught shop at the high school as well as at Eagle Valley Middle School during his first years. One of his biggest accomplishments was a Bio-Building hydroponics and agriculture lab that would earn multiple state and national honors. In the lab, students grew plants and vegetables and raised more than 150,000 fish a year for the Colorado Division of Wildlife restocking program.

For his last eight years at the school, Dave quit teaching and coaching to serve as the school’s athletic director.

As a coach, Dave covered a lot of ground. He served as the boy’s basketball coach from 1980 to 1993, earning multiple district and league championships as well as a perfect season — 23-0 — ending in a state championship in 1985. He also served as the assistant football coach from 1980 to 1990, the boy’s golf head coach from 1997 to 2000, the girl’s golf head coach from 1998 to 2000 and even coached girl’s soccer for a period of time.

In 2015, the couple was inducted into the Eagle Valley High School Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

Community support, praise

Dave Scott coached the 1985 state championship basketball team at Eagle Valley High School.

Courtesy photo

Rivera presented to the board, not only on the Scott’s accolades during their time at the school, but also their personal influence on her life. Even before she attended the high school, Rivera heard about the Scott’s through her older sister.

“I was so very excited to become a Devil one day,” Rivera said.

Rivera’s own love for basketball came from watching the Devil’s 1985 state championship team. In fourth grade at the time, Rivera said she watched every game like a hawk, tracking the game and player stats as well as watching Dave’s every decision.

“I learned basketball from that 1984-85 team and Mr. Scott,” she said.

By the time Rivera reached high school, while Dave wasn’t her coach, he still helped teach her drills and improve her skills as a player and a leader.

“He was always willing to help me when I sought him out, because his words were always optimistic and encouraging,” Rivera said. “His words of encouragement allowed me to pursue a coaching career of 20 years, as both an assistant coach and the head coach of a state-contender girls basketball team in Colorado Springs.”

Alongside Rivera’s story, the request for naming the gym included written support from numerous community members and former students and athletes that wrote about the couple’s influence on their lives and on the community.

Cindy Ramunno — whose husband John Ramunno started teaching the same year as the Scott’s — wrote in her support of the dedication for Dave and Susan, as well as a proposed dedication for Randy Rohweder, who coached track during the same time period. She wrote that “The history of these two incredible men deserve that honor.”

“As I proudly sat through my husband’s heartfelt memorial celebration on John Ramunno Field, I couldn’t help but wonder why coach Dave Scott and coach Randy Rohweder weren’t honored in the same manner,” Ramunno wrote. “Coach Scott not only went undefeated that year, he was always so fun to watch him coach and advocate for kids. In addition, he created the Bio-Building and through that program, he earned national awards—he was way ahead of his time.”

Former student, Kindra Stiles, wrote that while Susan was her volleyball coach, “I was fortunate enough to go to State for 3 years with her as my coach and just love her so much for everything she taught me and all of the time she gave us all in the gym and outside of it in the halls of EVHS.”

Merilee Bustos wrote that Mr. Scott was “one of the greats.”

“Like most educators, Mr. Scott was passionate about teaching his students the subject matter of his many innovative classes,” Bustos wrote. “Unlike most educators though, Mr. Scott’s lessons were embedded with life skills that have been invaluable to my success in life.”

One anonymous comment stated that, “Dave and Susan Scott are the heart and soul of EVHS … They did more than I can express to create a beautiful community and loving school for thousands of students.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.