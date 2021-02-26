Eagle Valley Middle School, Gypsum Elementary pre-K send quarantine notices
Eagle Valley wrestling quarantine orders extended two days
Eagle Valley Middle School and the preschool class at Gypsum Elementary School have sent COVID-19 notifications this week after being informed of positive cases, the school district said in a news release.
In both instances, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive case would need to quarantine. Those needing to quarantine received orders to follow specific to their incident.
Twenty-nine students at Eagle Valley Middle School are in quarantine after a student tested positive. The positive case was last in school on Monday, Feb. 22. The school was notified by Public Health on Tuesday, and members of the school community not directly impacted received a general notification Wednesday morning.
Nine students and two staff members at the Gypsum Elementary School preschool classroom will quarantine after a preschool staff member is presumed positive.
Additionally, members of the Eagle Valley High School wrestling team already in quarantine for close contact with a previous positive case had their quarantine orders extended two days after another wrestler tested positive.
Importantly, adhering to the following critical practices remain essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year:
- If your child is sick, please keep them home.
- If they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please seek the medical advice of your family’s physician and have them tested.
- If someone in your household is being tested for COVID-19, please keep your children home until the results are known.
- If someone in your household is positive for COVID-19, the entire household must quarantine (and not leave their home) as directed by Public Health.
- If you or a student is directed to quarantine, they must remain home, stay away from others, not go to work or school, not have playdates or sleepovers, not engage in extracurricular activities.