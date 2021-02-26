Eagle Valley Middle School, Gypsum Elementary pre-K send quarantine notices

Twenty-nine students at Eagle Valley Middle School are in quarantine after a student tested positive.

Eagle Valley Middle School and the preschool class at Gypsum Elementary School have sent COVID-19 notifications this week after being informed of positive cases, the school district said in a news release.

In both instances, contact tracing determined that those in close contact with the positive case would need to quarantine. Those needing to quarantine received orders to follow specific to their incident.

Twenty-nine students at Eagle Valley Middle School are in quarantine after a student tested positive. The positive case was last in school on Monday, Feb. 22. The school was notified by Public Health on Tuesday, and members of the school community not directly impacted received a general notification Wednesday morning.

Nine students and two staff members at the Gypsum Elementary School preschool classroom will quarantine after a preschool staff member is presumed positive.

Additionally, members of the Eagle Valley High School wrestling team already in quarantine for close contact with a previous positive case had their quarantine orders extended two days after another wrestler tested positive.

Importantly, adhering to the following critical practices remain essential to containing the virus for the rest of the school year: