Eagle Valley Middle School safe and secured after Alpine Arms robbery

Eagle County School District was informed that in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 24 Eagle Police Officers responded to Alpine Arms at 50 Chambers Avenue in response to a burglar alarm. Video footage of the incident was gathered and the investigation led officers to Eagle Valley Middle School.

Due to the quick response of Eagle Police Department and a positive working relationship with district staff and administration, the students in question were quickly identified and removed from class. After a thorough search of the students and their lockers it was determined that none of the stolen property was on their person or on the middle school’s campus.

“We are extremely appreciative of the seamless response levied by Eagle Police Department,” said Eric Mandeville, principal of Eagle Valley Middle School. “Their professionalism and attention to detail assisted our staff in safely and effectively rectifying the situation.”

Mandeville and Assistant Principal Jason Spannagel, along with school counselors, spent Thursday, Aug. 26 speaking with all students and staff members about the actions taken on and since Tuesday’s incident.

This included the information that all parties involved in the robbery had been addressed by authorities and that ongoing support will be available via school counselors and Hope Center therapists. It was also reiterated that whenever a student sees something they should say something, and that the Safe2Tell website and tip line is an anonymous opportunity to report something that someone is concerned about or threatened by.

“Teaching our students how and where to receive information is a vital part of our messaging,” Mandeville stressed. “We would ask that parents utilize factual information when discussing this incident and others with their children and we are available for those that have questions.”

All of the stolen property has been returned to Alpine Arms, and authorities have been in contact with the juveniles involved and taken the necessary steps to ensure that there is no safety threat at Eagle Valley Middle School.

“We are confident that with the help of the Eagle Police Department and investigators from the District Attorney’s office, all staff and students at Eagle Valley Middle School are in a safe environment moving forward,” said Assistant Superintendent Dr. Katie Jarnot.

All parents of Eagle Valley Middle School students have been contacted and additional counselors have been made available for students and staff members who may feel the need to discuss the situation further and address any concerns.

If students or parents have further questions or information to share they should reach out to Mr. Mandeville, Mr. Spannagel or Dr. Jarnot.