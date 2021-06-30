Eagle’s Inner Light Juice provides healthy drinks

Tricia Schultheis and Keith Carrieri of Inner Light Juice.

Special to the Daily

Business name: Inner Light Juice

Location: Eagle

Date opened: May 29

Owners: Tricia Schultheis and Keith Carrieri

Contact information: Call 970-401-4022, email innerlightjuice@gmail.com or go to http://www.innerlightjuice.com .

What goods or services do you provide? We are a mobile juice trailer serving 100% organic raw cold-pressed juice and super-food smoothies in sustainable packaging.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We are the first business to offer organic cold-pressed juice and super-food smoothies to the town of Eagle.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We don’t see competition, we see community! However, some things that are important to us and that make us stand out is that we value sustainability and aim to protect our planet by offering a bottle and jar bring back program, providing compostable to-go ware made from recycled paper and using glass to bottle our juices, which is a continuously recyclable and reusable resource, and is the safest material to drink from.

Also:

We reduce our fruit and vegetable waste by ensuring that the remainders are always composted or used in the creation of other recipes.

We commit to recycling as many materials as we possibly can.

We use earth friendly, non-toxic cleaners such as essential oils, baking soda, and vinegar.

We honor allergy concerns, dietary preferences, and the highest wellness of all by providing all organic, vegan, plant-based, raw, gluten-free, and soy-free options.

We go organic to support future generations, support the safety and health of farm workers, sustain family farms, preserve agriculture diversity, build healthy soil, keep toxic chemicals out of our water, air, soil, and bodies, and ensure the best taste and quality in our foods.

We put intention into our food for it to provide love, light, abundance, blessings, and healing to whomever consumes it.

We believe that the power of our community coming together to take action in nurturing our health and the health of the planet will create deep rooted positive change that ripples out to other communities and the collective indefinitely.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Our philosophy is to source, prepare, and serve the highest quality ingredients with the purest intention of love, health, and well-being for the planet as well as the members and visitors of our community. We intend to provide our customers with a caring, consistent and efficient experience.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Tricia and Keith are both locals raised in Eagle County. They have combined experience of many different career paths, jobs, and education ranging from customer service, hospitality, transportation, airline, food and beverage, visual arts, events, maintenance, and holistic health making them an unstoppable and well rounded entrepreneurial team.

They share a unified mission of being of service to the planet by sharing their love and passion for natural health, healing, community, and sustainability with others. Tricia is also a newly certified raw food chef and has a private holistic wellness practice offering life coaching, spiritual mentorship and energy healing. The two have been juicing and creating healthy vegan food in their home kitchen for years and are overjoyed to share their nutritious creations with others while supporting them on their holistic wellness journeys.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? Losing our blender plunger to the Vitamix blade on Day 1 after realizing it was a hair too long for that specific blender container. Moments later, we discovered a spatula is not any better an option as the Vitamix blade will also consume that. Needless to say, those smoothies were not served, although the vitamix is still going strong.