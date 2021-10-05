EagleVail voters face Ballot A in upcoming election

Eligible voters in EagleVail will be asked to approve Ballot A, a proposal that seeks to remove the fluctuations in revenue the EagleVail Metropolitan District faces annually by fixing the amount of property tax revenue the district will receive at $1.485 million.

After the recession of 2008, the revenue available to the Metro Board dropped by 30 percent and did not fully recover to levels meeting expenses until 2020.

That imbalance between revenue and expenses forced the district to defer maintenance and large capital projects and reduce personnel, while attempting to keep the community’s many prime assets such as the golf course, pool, tennis courts, pavilion, clubhouse, hiking trails, parks and Nordic ski trails in good shape.

Property values in the community are linked to the quality of these assets.

You are eligible to vote in EagleVail’s election if you are registered to vote at an address within EagleVail, or you or your spouse are registered to vote in the state of Colorado and own property in EagleVail.

If the measure is approved by voters Nov. 2, the owner of a home in EagleVail valued at $500,000 will see a decrease in property tax of $26 in 2022.

Ballots will be mailed the week of Oct. 10. You may cast your ballot by mail or by dropping it off at the offices of Marchetti & Weaver, Second St. Suite 213, Edwards, CO 81632 (Topaz Building). Ballots must be received by election officials prior to 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

An issues committee, Vote Yes for Ballot A has been formed, and for more information about the proposal, please visit, https://voteyesballota.com .