EagleVail’s Pedal Power bike shop has new owners

Owners Bruce Kelly and Dave Duchesneau, left present the keys to Pedal Power Bike Shop to new owners John and Megan Beran, right.

Special to the Daily

Pedal Power Bike Shop has announced a change in ownership.

Owners Bruce Kelly and Dave Duchesneau have officially handed the keys to the shop to new owners Megan and John Beran.

The shop first opened in 1980, when Vail’s Red Zinger Bike Race was the only one of its kind in the country and Lance Armstrong was just off of training wheels. Kelly, along with his original partners, opened the shop in a relatively young Lionshead Village. It was Vail’s first full time bike shop.

Since then, the shop has been in four different locations, including two in Lionshead, one in Vail Village and its current location in EagleVail. Pedal Power has earned a reputation for its knowledgeable and friendly staff.

The Berans have been in the Valley for over a decade and have been working at the shop for most of that time. They know the reputation and legacy they will be carrying and are excited to bring their own passion for the sport, the community and the environment to the operation.

For more information, go to pedalpowerbike.com.