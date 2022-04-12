East Vail parcel has to earn town approval for proposed changes

Vail Resorts is now acting as the developer for a 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail targeted for workforce housing.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

While Vail Resorts Monday announced the revival of an East Vail workforce housing project, a few things have to happen first.

Vail Resorts has decided to act as the developer on the project. That’s a change from the company’s previous practice of working with third parties for development projects.

The company has taken over the project from Triumph Development, which once held a purchase contract for the 23.3-acre parcel once known as Booth Heights. Triumph planned a project and worked on town of Vail approvals. Triumph canceled that contract near the end of 2020.

In later negotiations with the town to develop workforce housing elsewhere in Vail, Triumph wasn’t allowed to share its designs and other work products with Vail Resorts.

In its efforts to build workforce housing on the site, Vail Resorts hired OZ Architecture, a Denver-based firm that has worked in Eagle County on projects, including Legacy at Vail Square, a project planned for Lionshead.

In a pair of emails, Vail Community Development Director Matt Gennett wrote that OZ Monday filed an application to the Vail Design Review Board for changes to already-approved plans for the project. Gennett wrote that application came in the wake of OZ representatives holding “numerous meetings” with the town’s building, planning, fire and public works departments. The firm also met with the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

The application states, in part, “The applicant has become aware of numerous instances where the project, as previously approved, was not in conformance with applicable standards. The purpose of this submittal is to summarize updates to the project since being approved by the DRB on 2/9/2020. The changes are necessary in order to bring the project into compliance with requirements of the International Building Code, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Town of Vail Design Guidelines, and the Colorado Department of Transportation, as well as design standards imposed by other local authorities having jurisdiction including Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.”

Gennett wrote that OZ can’t apply for a building permit application until the changes to the already-approved plan is approved by the Design Review Board.

In addition to the need to have plan changes approved, the previous approval for the project forbids construction work during bighorn sheep lambing season in May and June.

The application should soon be up on the town’s website.