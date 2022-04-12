East Vail parcel through the years
Land owned by Vail Resorts was thought to be state-owned for decades
Here’s a look at the Vail Resorts-owned parcel in East Vail that the company is eyeing for workforce housing since it was annexed into the town of Vail.
- Nov. 5, 1974: The 23.3-acre property just north of the Interstate 70 East Vail interchange was annexed into the town of Vail. This annexation included most of East Vail, and the Katsos Ranch area.
- Dec. 2, 1974: The western and southern portion of the 23.3-acre property (including the adjacent 17.915-acre Tract A) was zoned as Two-Family Residential (R) District.
- 1976: The town of Vail created a map called “Current Conditions — A Component of the Comprehensive Plan/An Inventory of Comprehensive Planning Decisions from 1968-1976,” which indicated that the entire property was zoned Two-Family Residential (R).
- 1981: The 1981 Official Zoning Map shows the property zoned Two-Family Residential (R) District.
- March 1, 1994: The town of Vail adopted the 1994 Comprehensive Open Lands Plan, via Resolution No. 6, Series of 1994. The Open Lands Plan identified this site as Parcel 36, and mistakenly indicated that the parcel was owned by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The plan recommended that the town acquire Parcel 35, an adjacent parcel owned by the U.S. Forest Service, in order to trade Parcel 35 to the state in exchange for Parcel 36.
- Feb. 26, 2001: The Vail Town Council adopted the Official Land Use Map, a component of the Town of Vail Land Use Plan. The Land Use Map identified this parcel of land for open space use.
- 2016: As part of the update to the Comprehensive Open Lands Plan, the town of Vail identified this parcel as likely being owned by Vail Resorts, but needing ownership confirmation. A title report confirmed that ownership.
- Sept. 11, 2017: The Vail Planning and Environmental Commission held a public hearing on an application to rezone this property from Two-Family Residential (R) to Housing (H), and voted 6-0 to recommend approval to the Vail Town Council for this zone district boundary amendment.
- Oct. 3, 2017: The Vail Town Council adopted Ordinance 13, Series of 2017, which formally rezoned this property from Two-Family Residential (H) to Housing (H) zoning.
- Aug, 26, 2019: The Planning and Environmental Commission approved the Booth Heights workforce housing project.
- Oct. 14, 2019: The Vail Town Council upheld the approval on appeal.
- March 4, 2020: The Vail Design Review Board approved the project.
- Oct. 6, 2020: With Resolution No. 44, Series of 2020, the Vail Town Council extended the approval period to Dec. 1, 2024.