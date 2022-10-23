Eat Chat Parent event to address consent, healthy relationships and building youth confidence￼

The Eat Chat Parent event will take place Tuesday at Eagle Valley Middle School.

IF YOU GO... What: Eat Chat Parent: Your Voice Matters: Consent, Healthy Relationships, and Building Youth Confidence When: Tuesday, Oct 25, 5:30 p.m. Where: Eagle Valley Middle School More info: MountainYouth.org/EatChatParent

Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Health Behavioral Health, will host an Eat Chat Parent event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”

The speaker series will be held at Eagle Valley Middle School on Oct. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. Free dinner and child care will be provided with Spanish interpretation available for any attendee.

Dr. Stacie Freudenberg, a licensed psychologist with Bright Future Foundation, has worked in the Front Range at community mental health and domestic violence agencies for several years and is now the site director for the Colorado Psychology Internship Consortium. She has overseen the clinical therapy program for Bright Future Foundation since 2019. She has extensive experience in working with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and is also the author of Recover and Rebuild: Moving on From Partner Abuse, a self-guided workbook for survivors of relationship abuse.

Dr. Aubrey Austin, with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and the owner of Vail Psychologist, is a licensed psychologist, speaker, and consultant with more than 15 years of clinical experience treating traumatic stress experienced by abuse survivors, first responders, and helping professionals. Prior to moving to the Vail Valley, Dr. Austin co-founded and directed a nonprofit mental health clinic for trauma survivors in the Denver metro area for more than 10 years. She now leads a private practice in Eagle County providing psychotherapy services, consulting, and trainings on trauma-informed care.

Together, Dr. Freudenberg and Dr. Austin will provide attendees with tools and resources on how to effectively communicate with adolescents on the sensitive topics of consent, positive intimate relationships, and building youth confidence.

