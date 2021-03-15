ECO Transit summer schedule begins March 28

Eagle County's ECO Transit will transition to its summer schedule on Sunday, March 28.



Summer schedules are available for preview at eaglecounty.us/transit/schedules/ .

Social distancing, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 protocols currently remain in place for ECO Transit passengers. Masks and social distancing are required on board vehicles and while waiting at transit stops and facilities, per federal executive order. State rules limit vehicle capacity to 50% of vehicle length. Passengers are advised to factor the capacity limitations when planning their trips and to come prepared to comply with all regulations.

For the safety of other passengers and bus drivers, individuals may not use ECO Transit if they are experiencing respiratory illness (fever, cough, and shortness of breath).

For information on schedules and fares, visit eaglecounty.us/transit or download TransitHub, Eagle County’s official regional trip planning app, at transithub.com .