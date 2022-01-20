ECO Transit will alter its schedules

Eagle County’s ECO Transit is altering its winter bus schedules starting Jan. 25

Due to seasonal staffing shortages and ongoing COVID-19 impacts, ECO Transit will be implementing a modified Winter Schedule effective Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Major changes include:

U.S. Highway 6:

• Eastbound (Lake Creek Village — Vail Transportation Center): Hourly service only after 7 p.m. and last trip departs Lake Creek Village at 11 p.m.

• Westbound (Vail Transportation Center — Lake Creek Village): Reduced service frequencies throughout the day. Last trip departs Vail Transportation Center at 12:05 a.m.

Valley:

• Eastbound: No 6:10 a.m. Express service. Last departure from Eagle Valley High School now at 9:54 p.m.

• Westbound: No 6:55 a.m. Express service. Last departure from Vail Transportation Center now at 11:21 p.m.

Vail/Beaver Creek Express: Last departure from Beaver Creek to Vail at 5 p.m.

Leadville: 6:05 a.m. departure from Leadville and 5:10 p.m. departure from Vail Transportation Center now Monday through Friday only.

Minturn/Red Cliff: Reduced midday and evening service. Last departure from the Vail Transportation Center now at 6:42 p.m.

For complete schedules, go to Eaglecounty.us/transit . If you have questions or require any help planning your trip, call 970-328-3520 or email eco@eaglecounty.us . For additional rider updates follow @rideecotransit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.