ECO Transit winter schedule begins Nov. 28

ECO Transit will transition to its winter schedule beginning Nov. 28, 2021. The schedule will be in effect until April 9, 2022.

Highlights of ECO’s winter service schedule include:

Expanded express service in the morning between Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum on both the U.S. Highway 6 and Valley routes.

Expanded morning and afternoon services between Minturn and Vail, including three trips extending to Red Cliff.

Additional service between Vail and Beaver Creek both in the morning and in the afternoon, at a reduced fare of $4 per ride.

Extended late night service hours for the Highway 6 route, from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Passengers are required to wear face masks per federal mandate; more information is available at EagleCountyCovid.org .

All schedules are available for review at EagleCounty.us/transit . For help with trip planning, please visit TransitHub.com or call 970-328-3520.