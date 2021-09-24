Education Foundation of Eagle County to continue fundraising efforts for Wild West Day without event

The Education Foundation of Eagle County will continue with several of the fundraising events associated with Wild West Day, including its raffle, silent auction and Adult Night Out.

For more than 30 years, Wild West Day has been a fall highlight for local children and families who look forward to spending a crisp, fall day at 4 Eagle Ranch enjoying games, food, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

The COVID-19 risk presented by large gatherings has forced the cancellation of the event for the second year in a row, but the Education Foundation of Eagle County will continue with several of the fundraising events associated with Wild West Day including the raffle, silent auction, and Wild West Adult Night Out.

The former Public Education Foundation, now EFEC, created the volunteer-run event to combine efforts to fund all local, public elementary school PTA and PTO budgets. Local sponsors, businesses, and families are asked to support a single fundraiser, and the proceeds are shared by the schools.

The success of Wild West Day has allowed the parent-led organizations to enrich the learning experience of thousands of Eagle County School children over the years. PTAs and PTOs have provided funding to purchase programming materials, educational assemblies, field trips, school supplies, books, art and music supplies and programs, academic enrichment, author visits, and have granted funds to teachers for classroom supplies and special projects.

“While we are disappointed not to be able to bring together families and students for the amazing day at 4 Eagle Ranch, the funding need is greater than ever,” said Wendy Rimel, the board chair of EFEC, in a news release. “We hope that the tremendous support Wild West Day has always received remains even with the scaled-back fundraiser.”

As in past years, local elementary students will be selling raffle tickets through October 8. Ticket purchasers will have the chance to win both cash and prizes. In addition, top, ticket-selling, students will win games and toys donated to EFEC by “Today,” Hasbro and Comcast.

The silent auction includes donations from hundreds of generous local businesses and community members throughout the valley, and also closes on Oct. 8. The public can sign up for an opportunity to bid on gift certificates for local restaurants, lodging accommodations, retail stores, and activities, as well as donated items including gift baskets, clothing, jewelry, an Epic pass, and more. To register to bid or to donate, go to WildWestDay.org .

The former Wild Wine Tasting has been reinvented as Wild West Adult Night Out, and will take place on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. The 4 Eagle Foundation donated the venue, 4 Eagle Ranch, and will provide the Western setting in a covered, outdoor space. Appetizers have been donated by Vail Resorts EpicPromise, and desserts by FOODsmith of Vail. In addition to food and drink, the fun-filled night will include music, cornhole, horseshoes, and axe-throwing. Purchase tickets at WildWestday.org.

Depending on the measure, Colorado ranks 45th to 50th in the nation in funding public education. The money raised at Wild West Day helps teachers and schools to provide programming and positive experiences for Eagle County Schools elementary and preschool students. EFEC is committed to supporting public education and the intellectual and emotional needs of students, especially focusing on in-school programs for enrichment, mental health support, and efforts to retain top teacher talent. EFEC actively serves the community as its voice for public education.

For more information, please contact Wendy Rimel at 970-390-8115 or via email at wendyr@efec.org .