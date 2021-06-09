Edwards’ Craig Hughes appointed to board of Great Outdoors Colorado

Craig Hughes



Picked by Gov. Polis, Hughes joins group that oversees Colorado Lottery funds

Craig Hughes of Edwards is the newest member of the Great Outdoors Colorado Board of Directors.

The GOCO Board is the entity responsible for financial planning, grant programs and grant awards of Great Outdoors Colorado funds from the Colorado Lottery. GOCO board members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado Senate.

To best represent the interests of the entire state, the 17-member board is made up of two representatives from each of Colorado’s seven congressional districts. The executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources and two representatives from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission are also members.

“Craig Hughes brings his nationally recognized expertise and accomplishments to the GOCO board,” reads the Great Outdoors Colorado announcement. “As a partner at Hilltop Public Solutions since 2013, Craig has managed successful ballot measures, candidate campaigns, and collaborated on major public policy efforts with conservation and outdoor groups.”

Hughes has helped secure funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and preserved and protected public lands. Prior to joining Hilltop, Hughes served as the director of research at RBI Strategies. He also previously worked at both the U.S. Department of the Interior and the White House.

A graduate of the University of Colorado, Hughes has lived most of his life in Colorado including stints in Colorado Springs, Denver and Lakewood. He now resides in Edwards with his wife, Sarah, and their three children where the family enjoys skiing, fishing, mountain biking, hiking, and generally being in the outdoors.