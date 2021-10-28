Edwards hotel, local nonprofit join forces

A large mural decorates the Roundup River Ranch Room at Edwards’ Inn at Riverwalk. Starting Nov. 8, 20% of the proceeds from each booked night in the room will be donated to the nonprofit ranch that aids sick children and their families.

Inn at Riverwalk/courtesy photo

The Inn At Riverwalk, a 25-year-old hotel, has announced a creative art partnership benefiting the Vail Valley’s nonprofit Roundup River Ranch, an organization that enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs that provide unforgettable opportunities to discover joy, friendships, and confidence.

The collaboration fuses art with the notion of giving back in an effort to provide donations to Roundup River Ranch. Artist Marley Seifert created an outline for the canvas to later be filled in by Roundup River Ranch families and volunteers, resulting in a 92×92-inch mural in the Roundup River Ranch Room representing the beauty and life-changing adventures Roundup River Ranch offers.

Starting Nov. 8, each time a guest stays in the Roundup River Ranch Room 20% of the proceeds will be donated to Roundup River Ranch to support camp programs for children with serious illnesses and their families.

“As one of the leading local hotel operators in the community for over 25 years, we are beyond thrilled to be partnering with such an impactful organization such as Roundup River Ranch on this activation,” Melinda Ferris, Assistant General Manager of the Inn At Riverwalk said. “Not only does this mural provide a phenomenal opportunity for the volunteers and families to have fun and leave their mark on this property for years to come, it also allows us to share our mission-driven mindset with all future guests who stay in that vibrant space.”

Seifert developed the artwork’s overall design, which highlights the serene natural habitat that is Roundup River Ranch, including the lake, trees, animals, cabins and more. From Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, participants expressed their creativity on the walls of the hotel room incorporating a variety of colors and artistic styles using acrylic paint.

Seifert was also recently selected by the hotel to complete a two-panel mural in the hotel’s entryway. That mural captures the spirit of the Vail Valley.

“We are grateful to the Inn At Riverwalk for supporting us in such a monumental way. We are proud to be a member of SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of medical specialty camps founded by Paul Newman. Our shared vision is to create opportunities for children with serious illnesses to reach beyond their illness and discover joy, confidence, and a new world of possibilities, always free of charge,” said Ruth B. Johnson, President and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “The proceeds from this unique partnership will allow our campers and their families to have the support and resources they need to experience camp and find happiness during challenging moments.”

For more information on The Inn At Riverwalk, go to innatriverwalk.com . To learn about Roundup River Ranch, roundupriverranch.org . To reserve the Roundup River Ranch Room and support the nonprofit, contact Melinda Ferris at mferris@innatriverwalk.com or go to innatriverwalk.com .