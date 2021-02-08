Edwards RiverPark applicant asks county to table Feb. 9 hearing

The applicant for the Edwards RiverPark proposal has requested the Eagle County Board of Commissions table their advertised Feb. 9 public hearing regarding the project.

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled to include questions for the development team from the commissioners and county staff as well as the 1041 permit hearing regarding extension of water and sewer services to the site. Those discussions have been pushed back to Tuesday, Feb. 16. Originally, public comment was slated for next week’s meeting, but that session has now been rescheduled to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Eagle County Community Development Director Morgan Beryl will be in touch regarding next steps for anyone who already signed up to provide public comment at the Feb. 16 hearing. For additional information, contact Morgan.Beryl@eaglecounty.us or call 970-328-8750