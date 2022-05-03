Election results: Unofficial counts from Tuesday’s races

A ballot is dropped off at the Eagle County building Tuesday in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The unofficial results from Tuesday’s special district elections are in for both Eagle County Paramedics Services and the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District.

Eagle County Paramedics Services

Dr. Jack Eck, Dr. Scott McCorvey and Lynn Blake have been unofficially elected by mail-in ballot to serve on the Eagle County Health Service District’s Board of Directors.

The unofficial results were announced Tuesday night by Sarah Braucht, the district’s designated election official. A total of 3,914 ballots were counted in the election.

Until any outstanding Uniformed And Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act ballots have been received (by May 11), these results are considered unofficial.

Nine candidates were nominated to fill three seats on the board. The three elected board members will serve three year terms.

“We were thrilled to see the amount of interest in our Board of Directors election,” said Will Dunn, chief clinical officer at Eagle County Paramedic Services. “Eagle County Paramedic Services is a vital part of our community and I think after these years of COVID, and with a focus on mental health in the community and other key issues, our community is more aware than ever of our services and impact on community health.”

Eck has lived in Eagle County since 1972 and has served in many different capacities in the medical field in the valley. He currently serves on the boards of the Vail Health Foundation, Home Care & Hospice of the Valley, Quality Committee of the Board (Vail Health) and Shaw Outreach Team.

McCorvey is currently an emergency medicine physician at Vail Health and has been in practice in the community for the past six years.

Blake established Starting Hearts, an organization dedicated to saving the lives of people who experience cardiac arrest, in 2010. Currently she holds a position on the Colorado CARES Data Committee, which resulted in the co-founding of the Colorado Cardiac Arrest Action Committee.

“We thank all of the candidates for their desire to serve and our staff for organizing and facilitating this election,” Dunn said. “We’re looking forward to growing and innovating to ensure we’re meeting the community’s needs.”

Eagle County Paramedics Services’ five-member board of directors is responsible for conducting the affairs of the district in compliance with Colorado Revised Statutes. The board has the legislative authority and power to establish policies and procedures that are in the best interest of the residents it serves.

Due to the fact that Colorado special districts are currently nearing the end of a transition to odd year elections, and will resume biennial elections starting with the May 2, 2023 election, the board members elected in 2022 will serve three year terms.

In the May 2023 election, Eagle County Health Service District will have two open seats and members will serve four year terms.

Eagle River Water and Sanitation District

Timm Paxson, Steve Coyer, Kate Burchenal and Rick Pylman have been unofficially elected to serve on the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District’s Board of Directors.

Official results will be available after the Canvass Board meets May 16 to certify the official results.

As of 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, the tallies were as follows:

Director District 1:

Timm Paxson: 328 votes counted

Director District 3:

Steve Coyer: 329 votes counted

Eric Heil: 91 votes counted

Director District 5:

Kate Burchenal: 328 votes counted

Director District 7:

Rick Pylman: 286 votes counted

Mike Trueblood: 135 votes counted

Each director district represents a geographic area within the district’s East Vail to Cordillera service area boundary, though all directors are elected at-large, meaning electors may vote for all director districts. Directors will be elected to a three-year term.