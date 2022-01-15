Emergency medicine in a pandemic: How Eagle County Paramedics has adapted, thrived

Through the stress and strain of the pandemic, Eagle County Paramedics has been able to maintain a high level of care, staffing and emergency response.

Working in emergency medicine in Eagle County isn’t easy under the best of circumstances. The overall size, geography and remote aspects of the county means that EMTs and paramedics need a special set of skills to provide a high level of medical care to patients.

During the past two years, as with all health care professionals, the first responders of Eagle County have navigated the uncertain and changing waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the country, and even within Colorado, emergency medical services agencies have reported significant challenges of navigating increased call volumes, increased transport distances and staffing shortages throughout the pandemic. However, here in Eagle County, the county’s paramedic group has been able to navigate and even skirt past many of these challenges by maintaining safety protocols, sticking together and maintaining a strong culture.

At the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Eagle County Paramedics was prepared for its call volume to explode and to see a lot of its staff get sick, said Jim Bradford, the organization’s chief operating office and co-chief executive officer.

“Those two things didn’t happen, our staff stayed really pretty healthy and due to the shutdown of tourism and the ski resorts, all that sort of stuff, our call volume dropped off a lot,” Bradford said.

In 2020, Eagle County paramedics saw a 10% decrease in total calls from 2019 as well as an 8% decrease in interfacility transfers from 2019. In 2021, the agency saw these numbers climb back almost to where they were in 2019.

Working in health care, and especially in the high-stress emergency sector of health care, the organization was prepared in some ways to progress and evolve alongside the pandemics spikes and uncertainties.

“We don’t hope for a global pandemic, but we are prepared to learn and evolve as much as we can to mitigate the risks,” said Samantha Aaronson, who works not only as a critical care paramedic and search and rescue paramedic with Eagle County Paramedics, but also as a ski patrol paramedic for Vail Ski Patrol. “This is the same way we approach any of the risks we encounter. We have people working tirelessly both from an administrative perspective and an operational perspective to make sure we are prepared for what comes our way, so that we can serve our public to the best of our abilities.”

Long way to go

Working in paramedicine in Eagle County requires EMTs and paramedics to have additional skillsets due to the variety of calls and the remote nature of Eagle County Paramedics’ service area.

Eagle County Paramedics service area covers close to 1,700 square miles — from Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon, east to west, and from McCoy to Tennessee Pass, north to south. In covering such a large territory, transport times — to both local hospitals and often hospitals on the Front Range — can be long, which means Eagle County paramedics and EMTs often need to provide a higher level of care.

“Transport times to the hospital can be extremely long from remote areas and we need to provide extended pre-hospital care for acutely sick patients,” Aaronson said. “We also have a smaller hospital compared to cities, so some patients may require secondary transport to another facility outside of our district. This has increased with a higher demand for ICU level care, but we have a staff of critical care paramedics who are capable of managing these patients outside of the hospital setting.”

Even prior to the pandemic, Eagle County Paramedics often made trips down to Front Range hospitals, which although far, was made easier by the county’s location on the I-70 corridor, said Will Dunn, Eagle County Paramedics’ senior manager of clinical services.

During the pandemic, as the Front Range hospitals became inundated with patients, Bradford said that ICU beds became “harder and harder to find,” which in some cases did mean that paramedics had to travel a little further.

“It’s been taking longer for the hospitals to find beds for the patients, but when they do, they’re still doing it in the (Denver) metro area,” he said. “We have not had to go very often too far out of the metro area. Occasionally we’ll have to go to Fort Collins or Colorado Springs, but we haven’t necessarily seen that when Colorado hospitalizations started to skyrocket in November and December, and I think that’s just our proximity to the city.”

While they took a dip in 2020, these interfacility transfers were up slightly year-over-year in 2021. Dunn said that it felt that paramedics were transferring more patients, especially at the start of the ski season. However, he added, the organization has been able to increase its staffing to accommodate that and ensure there were enough paramedics and EMTs to respond to any and all calls.

With these added demands of being in a remote area, there is also a need for paramedics to be trained in multiple areas of medicine.

“The different skill sets among paramedics extends far beyond 911 medicine,” Aaronson said, “We have Critical Care paramedics who are trained to handle critically ill patients, search and rescue paramedics who respond with Vail Mountain Rescue to medical emergencies in the backcountry, and Community Paramedics who respond to mental health crisis calls and provide medical care to patients in their homes.”

Not only that, but Dunn added that because of the world class resorts in Eagle County that bring in visitors from across the globe, there are added pressures.

“The people that come to Vail expect the best,” Dunn said. “We’ve had to grow into meeting the needs of the patient. Whether they needed a paramedic for a 911 call or whether they needed a paramedic from Vail Health to Denver Health for instance, our paramedics needed to be able to do that and do it well.”

Community paramedics

David Miller is one of Eagle County Paramedic Services’ community paramedics. These paramedics, which offer at-home care, saw over a 90% increase in referrals in 2020.

While overall call volume did drop at the start of the pandemic, Eagle County Paramedics’ community paramedics saw a 93% increase in 2020 from 2019, and a slight increase, up 1% from 2020 to 2021.

Eagle County Paramedics established its community paramedics program around a decade ago to provide health services where access to physicians, clinics and/or hospitals is difficult or may not exist. Patients are referred to these community paramedics by their doctors.

The services provided help eliminate the need for patients to visit the hospital. This includes things like oxygen saturation checks, blood draws, wound care and dressing changes as well as patient education, disease management and follow-up care.

During the onset of COVID, David Miller, a community paramedic, said Eagle County Paramedics was seeing a lot of COVID patients that had left the hospital and whose doctors wanted to follow up and make sure they were doing OK at home. But even as cases began to dip in that first year, the community paramedics stayed busy.

“That really changed what we do and it really established the importance of that program, Miller said. “The health care infrastructure in the valley saw the value that we brought to being an extra set of eyes and an extra clinician that was able to see these patients and provide a pretty valuable service to them, to either prevent hospitalizations, prevent re-admissions and just provide patients with a better value for health care.”

With all the challenges facing health care and emergency services right now, Miller said he sees a lot of opportunity for change and innovation in how health care is delivered and that this community paramedic model could become more widespread.

“The pandemic really brought into focus bringing care into the home, and not necessarily having a patient go to the hospital or go to the clinic or go to an office,” Miller said. “Nationally, the concept of community paramedicine — which was really pioneered here in Eagle County — has taken off across the country. Again, with the value being that we can deliver care to patients in their home before it becomes an emergency, because taking somebody in an ambulance to the hospital is probably one of the most expensive ways to deliver health care.”

Keeping staff healthy

Members of Eagle County Paramedics pose at an open house in Gypsum. Maintaining staff’s physical and mental health and well-being helped the organization continue to offer a high-level of care in the pandemic.

Unlike other professions, going remote, limiting service or shutting down wasn’t an option at any point through the pandemic.

“Most places, most businesses, almost everywhere have had to reduce something — number of employees available, operating hours — we don’t get to choice to necessarily do that as a health care provider when you’re running an EMS system; but we have been fully staffed through the entire pandemic,” Dunn said. “Knock on wood.”

Even in the latest surge of COVID — where 45% to 50% of county residents were testing positive for the virus — the paramedics agency only had one person out sick, Dunn said, adding that they were also still able to backfill the position.

“That’s a testament to the fact that we’ve kept our crews safe by being very, very proactive in keeping them from being infected from COVID and having some of these workplace exposures, we’ve been very diligent about making it as safe as possible for our environment,” he said.

“Even though COVID emerged in Colorado, in Eagle County in 2020; we did not have any staff test positive for COVID for months in 2020 and again, I think that we were prepared for it in a way that many agencies weren’t.”

Bradford said that several things have helped keep its staff healthy throughout the pandemic.

“Our staff are vaccinated and they have gotten booster shots. And they are being very careful about all those basic things, social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing,” Bradford said. “We would love to get our staff out of masks; it’s inconvenient, they’re uncomfortable, we understand that, we very well recognize all the downsides. However, the upside is they’ve kept our staff healthy and we have worn masks in our stations, around our coworkers, virtually this entire time.”

The relationship between these precautions and the health of its staff is “an easy connection to make,” he said.

That’s not to say that the organization didn’t have a backup plan, just in case. This includes, having administrative staff — including Bradford, himself — that are paramedics that could staff ambulances. In fact, during the latest omicron spike, the administrative staff has been working from home to lessen the chance of exposure so they could fill in, if needed.

“If everybody is out sick, that’s a problem,” Bradford said. “And our front-line EMTs and paramedics really don’t have a choice: they have to go to work, if they’re healthy enough to.”

Samantha Aaronson poses in her ambulance. Aaronson works not only as a critical care paramedic and search and rescue paramedic with Eagle County Paramedics, but also as a ski patrol paramedic for Vail Ski Patrol.

With this, there is pressure on the paramedics to stay healthy.

“We feel a responsibility to show up and be ready to work regardless of the situation,” Aaronson said. “Whether it’s a pandemic, a snow storm, or just a bad day, we still have to do our job to the best of our ability and provide the care that our patients deserve.”

Miller said that most of the paramedics and EMTs in the organization took their personal health seriously, even prior to the pandemic.

“Especially living in this area, it’s an active community and a lot of us, my coworkers and myself included, are very active outside of work,” Miller said. “I think that helped once more came out about COVID, that people with existing comorbidities were really struggling with this disease. I think that did help ease some more fears of people that if we do get sick, it’s likely going to be more severe.”

Miller added that a big component of maintaining this personal health was maintaining mental health and well-being.

“Working in EMS is certainly a stressful career path at times; it’s known for having a pretty high burnout rate related to that stress,” he said, adding that Eagle County Paramedics didn’t necessarily see this burnout due to the organization’s culture and leadership.

“They recognize that our job, at baseline, is stressful and obviously COVID on top of that added a whole new layer of stress to that and they did everything that they could in their power to relieve any external or internal factors that was making our jobs any more difficult than it already needed to be,” Miller said. “That went a really long way of bringing the camaraderie, the teamwork and everyone together to say, ‘Yeah this is scary, this is unprecedented, but let’s do this, we can all do this together.’”

Keeping staff around

An Eagle County Paramedics staff member gives an ambulance tour during a career fair.

This culture was one thing that helped Eagle County Paramedics avoid many of the hiring and recruiting challenges that many local businesses — and even national paramedic agencies — have. Not only that, but it also brought on new staff and new ambulances to better meet community demands.

Bradford said that one of the ways the organization been able to maintain its level of staffing is from its reputation and word of mouth.

“We have a very good reputation as an employer and as an EMS agency in the state of Colorado and we take very good care of our people, we treat them very well, we train them well. I hope that they feel valued,” Bradford said. “The best way to get employees is from the people you already have that think you’re a great place to work.”

Miller said that, for him, what makes the culture great is that the leadership truly values employees, listens to them and is receptive to change. Not only that, but he says that the company hires individuals that are going to be a good fit within the existing culture.

“That goes a long way to really create a fantastic work place,” he said. “You have people that are truly passionate about what they do, both professionally and outside of work, and that type of work ethic builds on itself inside an organization and just makes an organization better.”

Eagle County Paramedics currently employs 20 EMTs and 54 paramedics that respond to not only 911 calls, but also serve as Search and Rescue paramedics, critical care paramedics, wildland fire paramedics, tactical paramedics and more. Of these, Bradford said that one third or so live in Denver or on the Front Range, which is possible because these paramedics work one 48-hour shift and then are able to go home for four days before returning for their next shift.

Plus, the organization has eight community paramedics, like Miller, who provide at-home care and serve as co-responders for mental health calls with the Hope Center.

Bradford did note that the organization was not immune from some attrition.

“We’re not completely unaffected by that, but I think other places are absolutely struggling more than we are,” he said. “We have lost some people due to the stresses of COVID. Some have gone to work for other EMS agencies, some have left the profession entirely and gone on to do other things.”

Miller said that while he understands why people are leaving health care right now, he feels fortunate to work where he does.

“It’s difficult and this (the pandemic) has made it more so,” he said. “I think health care is at a crossroads and pre-health care and EMS is not excluded from that. Nationwide, EMS staffing has been suffering. People are not going into it, people are leaving quicker than positions can be replaced. We’re fortunate here to not be experiencing the full effects of what a lot of places are nationally.”

“I love what I do, it’s one of the reasons I’m here with Eagle County Paramedics; it’s an organization that’s on the leading edge and is an industry leader of pre-hospital health care delivery. I don’t know if I was at another organization what my future would like in EMS but I can fortunately say because of where I am here, this is going to be my career path,” he said.

Stress and strain

Eagle County Paramedics participate in an emergency response drill at the Eagle County Regional Airport in May 2021.

Mitigating the stress of this profession was one of the organizations biggest challenges throughout the pandemic.

Aaronson said that the biggest stressors of working through the pandemic came from all the unknowns.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were constantly updating our procedures to reflect the new knowledge we would obtain” she said. “At this point, we are pretty dialed with how to stay safe and protect both ourselves and our patients and that is extremely important.”

And still, while the organization has become dialed in, Dunn added that there is always “stress and strain” on the paramedics about not getting infected and spreading it to their families or friends.

“That’s what COVID changed for us, it threatened our safety and then because it is so transmissible, that we could bring it home and threaten the safety of our families,” he said.

Aaronson said that part of dealing with this stress was figuring out her own ways to manage and process the challenges.

“The pandemic has been hard. Not only for emergency services and medical providers, but for our families and for everyone in the community,” she said. “Each person has their own challenges that have arisen and their own ways of processing them. For me, I have learned to commiserate during the hard times and appreciate the easier times and the times spent outdoors and with those I love.”

For paramedics — as well as other health care and first responder agencies — camaraderie, and even the ability to commiserate, plays a critical role in managing the stress and burdens of the job.

“It’s a really hard job and people do it because they want to care for people and they want to be part of a good team and they have that camaraderie and that bond of doing something that’s very difficult and challenging,” Bradford said. “It helps us to be able to talk to each other and process through things, especially for paramedics and EMTs and firefighters and cops; they talk through the bad calls, they talk through the hard times and that has become more difficult to do.”

Dunn said that not having the same ability as before to relate, communicate and interact with their peers “takes a toll on the emotional well-being of these crews that rely on each other to decompress stress, talk through medicine and talk through stressful situations. This informal support system is a lot more difficult when you’re not seeing people in person.”

Aaronson said this bond between paramedics was difficult to describe.

“There is something indescribable about the bond that forms through working on an ambulance together, and it is unique to also be able to call your coworkers your best friends,” she said.

Part of the reason this became difficult to maintain during the pandemic, Bradford said, is the requirement of masks.

“They were not able to work remotely or work from home, so when they’re in their stations or in their quarters, they had to wear masks around each other, which of course makes communication more difficult,” he said. “They were often retreating to their bedrooms to eat meals by themselves so that they weren’t unmasked around other people, just with the goal of keeping those staff healthy and keeping those staff so we were able to respond to the needs of the community.”

While Miller said this initial directive was “definitely hard for a lot of us,” they still found ways to communicate and get the job done.

“I think that also speaks volumes to the existing teamwork that we have; even with all of that change it didn’t impact the service or the care that we deliver to anybody in the community,” he said. “I could get back in an ambulance with a partner that I may not have spoken to that day because we were all social distancing and we could run that call and provide that same level of care to that patient like it was any other day.”

Still, the paramedics did have to adapt to some of the changes with delivering that level of care. Aaronson said that masks changed the way they had to interact with patients.

“The biggest change is the way in which we express compassion. Usually a smile or a friendly face goes a long way, but now we wear masks on every patient interaction and have found new ways to reassure patients,” she said. “The patient is our main priority, but we also have to pay special attention to the families of our patients and understand the extreme stress they are under during the emergency as well.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.