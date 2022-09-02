EVHS senior spends summer as wildlife ambassador in Costa Rica

IYCC group in Limon, Costa Rica

Courtesy photo

2022 lead this EVHS devil from a snowy trail in Eagle, Colorado to a sandy beach in Limon, Costa Rica. In the early spring, I volunteered as a wildlife trail ambassador for Jen Rose and her International Youth Conservation Coalition in collaboration with Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance. I remember standing in the snow, clipboard in hand, behind Eagle’s ice rink. I was supervised by a herd of elk in the distant field and a few deer on the ridge. I was there to explain the reasons for trail closures and leashed dogs to hikers and bikers. According to VVMTA, “The closures are there for the protection of wildlife during the sensitive birthing period and to protect soils, vegetation, watershed and fisheries during the mud season.”

Late this summer, I traveled to Limon, Costa Rica, on the Caribbean coast. This time I assumed the role of sea turtle ambassador. Working, again, with Jen and IYCC, we aided research scientists by collecting data, releasing 721 leatherback turtle hatchlings, and saving sixty-two green sea turtle eggs. I will always be grateful to Jen Rose and the opportunities IYCC provided for me. The experience really helped me come out of my own shell. In her words, “The organization empowers high school students to become local and global-minded leaders with a strong sense of environmental responsibility.”

Now I’m back in the valley, starting my senior year. And I’ve found another way to help protect my mountain home. It also honors my experience with IYCC. I collaborated with my grandmother, mother, and younger sister to design a line of greeting cards. Three generations researched Brush Creek critters and created our first two cards about local beavers and butterflies.

All the profits from sales go to both IYCC and one of my very favorite places in Eagle County, Sylvan Lake State Park.

Whether you’re a high school student interested in IYCC, an adult wanting to volunteer with VVMTA, or a tourist looking for a souvenir card, I encourage you all to get out there, and not only enjoy, but also help to preserve the natural beauty surrounding us.

For more information about the cards, email 3generationsonthemountaintop@gmail.com . For more information about IYCC, visit InternationalYouthConservationCoalition.org , there will also be an informational meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Walking Mountains Science Center. For trail volunteering opportunities, contact info@vvmta.org .