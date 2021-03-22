Family, first responders searching for Edward Zelaya, Eagle County resident missing since Wednesday

Eagle County resident Carlos Edwardo “Edward” Zelaya has been missing since March 17. The 19-year-old was last seen at his home in the Lake Creek Villas apartments in Edwards.

Rescue crews have been unable to turn up anything leading to knowledge of his whereabouts; the last ping on Edward’s phone came from the Lake Creek Villas area on Thursday, said his older brother, Rene Zelaya.

Rene describes Edward as “a good boy” who doesn’t drink and loves his family. After eating dinner with Edward on Wednesday night, Rene went to sleep and did not see Edward again. Rene thinks Edward may have went out for a late walk after dinner and could have been victim of an accident or even foul play. Edward is 5 foot 2 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Rene said his brother was often drawn to the beautiful vistas in the area to take pictures, which can be dangerous.

“Sometimes, in the spring time, he’d sit out on a boulder in the middle of the river,” Rene said. “One time, he walked on the train tracks to Wolcott.”

While he hasn’t lived in Eagle County long, Edward is well known in the area, Rene said, because many people know Rene, who has lived in Eagle County for more than a decade and often plays soccer at Freedom Park. Edward moved to the area two years ago and was still using his identification from the state of Illinois.

Edward left both his passport and his debit card at home on Wednesday, indicating that he was not planning on going for a long trip announced, Rene said. He did bring his wallet, however, and was known to carry as much as $1,000 in cash, Rene said.

The Sheriff’s Office told Rene they were able to confirm that Edward was not in the hospital or in jail. Officers combed the area where the last ping on Edwards’ phone occurred, and Vail Search and Rescue searched other nearby areas, Rene said.

No reports of anyone seeing Edward in the area have come in thus far, Rene said, making him nervous.

“If anyone might have seen anyone walking in that area on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, please let us know,” he said. “Any information could be helpful.”

Contact Rene at 970-688-2625 with any information.