Fifth graders in Eagle turn out some hot cars

Fifth graders at Brush Creek Elementary in Eagle recently showed off their cars that they designed and built for the school’s Car Show Project.

The challenge to each fifth grader was to design and construct a vehicle that rolls on its wheels.

Students were tasked with building a car that is able to roll freely on its own wheels, must be neat, detailed and complete, and must be designed and entered under one of the following categories: Aesthetic (designed to be fun to look at, pleasing), Special Purpose (designed with a task in mind, designed for a special job, Sport (designed to be sporty, fast), Motion (designed with a device to give it power to move) or Unique (designed to be one-of-a-kind, original).

Students showed off their completed cars earlier this month at the Car Show before taking their sweet rides home.

Some of the cars on display at Brush Creek Elementary’s recent fifth grader Car Show.

Courtesy photo