First education session for wolf reintroduction April 28

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will hold its first online educational session related to wolf reintroduction from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

The goal of the session is to provide the state’s wildlife commission and public with a common understanding of what it means to have wolves on the landscape, and how experts in other states have approached wolf management.

Colorado is mandated by voters to reintroduce wolves to appropriate areas on the Western Slope by the end of 2023, and at the session wolf experts from Montana and Idaho will share real-world experiences to help Coloradans better understand what it will mean to once again have wolves as one of the many wildlife species Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages.

Preregistration is required for those who wish to watch the presentation live and ask questions. Participants will be able to submit questions for the presenters in the question-and-answer portion of the session, which will also be recorded and made available later for others to watch.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there will be two more educational sessions — one in May and one in June — with dates still to be determined. They will focus on reintroduction and conflict management. For more information about Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s wolf reintroduction process, visit the website cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/Wolves-Stay-Informed.aspx .