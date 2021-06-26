Flash flood closes down portions of Interstate 70

A Saturday afternoon mudslide in the Glenwood Canyon area has prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close portions of Interstate 70 in both directions starting at Canyon Creek and going to nearly the Garfield County/Eagle County border.

Garfield County Emergency Manager Walt Stowe said no injuries or any trapped motorists have been reported so far.

“It’s in the Grizzly Creek area, and it’s covering the two (westbound) lanes,” he said. “And they’re worried about the mud going into the east lane. So they’ve closed the entire canyon down.”

There is no estimate yet on when I-70 might reopen to traffic.

“Nobody’s stating a time yet until they get the equipment in there and start clearing that mud,” Stowe said. “It’s 7 feet deep in the one lane, so that’s quite a bit of mud.”

The mudslide, caused by heavy rain falling on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, comes after a flash flood warning was issued at 2:30 p.m.

It has led to the closure of the westbound lane between mile markers 116 and 133, and the eastbound lane between mile markers 109 and 133.

The mile markers fall between the Garfield and Eagle county border, all the way to the Canyon Creek exit east of Glenwood Springs.

All rest areas and a recreation path in Glenwood Canyon were originally closed down Thursday in response to a hazardous weather outlook. CDOT reopened the rest areas and recreation path to visitors around 12:30 p.m. today.

Those areas, however, are once again closed down.