Forest Service extends comment period for Vail area trail proposals

The North Trail in Vail — where the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance volunteers, above — could have a new connection as part of a proposal by the U.S. Forest Service

Courtesy Photo

The White River National Forest has extended the public comment period until Feb. 15, 2022, on a proposal to construct three trails in the Vail area.

“We’ve received a lot of interest in these proposals, and we want to ensure the public has adequate time to provide comments,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis.

Two new non-motorized trails would reduce conflicts with motorized traffic and one trail re-route would reduce environmental impacts.

The existing Mill Creek Trail (FSR 710) south of Vail would be re-routed off an old roadbed to reduce sedimentation into Mill Creek. The 7-mile re-route would continue to be open to non-motorized uses.

The new 2-mile Vail uphill trail would be constructed to reduce the amount of non-motorized use in summer on the permitted road system in the Vail ski area to reduce conflicts with traffic. Summer uphill hiking and biking traffic has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to continue to increase.

The 0.5-mile North Vail Trail connector would provide a new trail connection between the popular Red Sandstone Road (FSR 700) and North Vail Trail No. 1896 to reduce conflicts and safety concerns between non-motorized users and motorized traffic on the Red Sandstone Road.

For more details on the proposed trails, maps, and information about how to comment, visit: fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61186 . Comments will be most helpful if received by Feb. 15, 2022.