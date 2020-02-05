Forest Service seeks comments on Derby Mesa Forest Health Project

The iconic Gates Ranch on Derby Mesa above Burns.

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District is seeking comments on a proposal to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, conduct forest restoration activities, and improve wildlife habitat on Derby Mesa located west of Burns, Colorado. Proposed activities include timber harvesting on up to 3,000 acres, removing conifer encroachment from sagebrush parks, conducting periodic prescribed broadcast burns, and reconstructing existing forest system roads.

The goals of the project are to restore the ecosystem to a condition that is more closely aligned with its natural (historical) range of variability; reduce the risk of high severity fire; and provide forest products.

Detailed project descriptions can be viewed online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56829. Comments may also be submitted electronically at: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/CommentInput?Project=56829