Forest Service to publish final Berlaimont decision Friday

Marchers protest the proposed Berlaimont development during a Saturday event held at Battle Mountain High School in March 2019.

Pam Boyd/pboyd@vaildaily.com

The Notice of Availability of the Final Environmental Impact Statement analyzing a proposal to allow improved access to the 680-acre Berlaimont Estates’ private inholding near Edwards will publish in the Federal Register on Friday.

Publication of the Notice of Availability is an administrative step ahead of a final decision.

A Final Record of Decision can be signed 30 days after the Notice of Availability is published in the Federal Register.

The FEIS and draft Record of Decision were released to the public in September, initiating a 30-day objection period. The draft decision selected Alternative 2 in the Final Environmental Impact Statement, which keeps access across the forest on existing roads to minimize impacts to National Forest System lands. It meets the legal requirement under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980 to provide adequate access to the inholding.

The draft decision would authorize a year-round access route that includes paving 2.6 miles of two existing Forest Service Roads (FSR 774 and FSR 780), and it would only apply to national Forest System lands. Under Eagle County regulations, Berlaimont Estate’s would need to obtain county approval for new road construction on private lands.

During the objection resolution process, the regional forester instructed the White River National Forest to include additional information in its decision.

The FEIS and other related information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50041 .