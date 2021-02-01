Four Eagle County schools send COVID-19 notices

Multiple schools have sent COVID-19 notifications since Friday after learning of positive cases, with 39 students and 10 staff directed to quarantine, Eagle County Schools announced Monday.

Red Canyon High School sent notices Friday after learning of a student testing positive. The positive case was last in school last Thursday, and one student and one staff member will quarantine.

Eagle Valley Elementary sent a notification Sunday after learning of a student testing positive, and nine students and one staff member will quarantine.

Edwards Early Learning Center sent notices Monday after a staff member tested positive. The staff member was last in school last Friday and 26 students and seven staff members will quarantine.

Eagle Valley Middle School also sent notices Monday after learning of a staff member testing positive. The staff member was last in school Friday, and three students and one staff member will quarantine.