Four Vail Town Council seats open in November election

Nominating petitions will be available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, for candidates interested in running for one of four open seats on the Vail Town Council for the regular municipal election in November.

The petitions may be picked up in the Vail Town Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Vail Municipal Building at 75 S. Frontage Road. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 23 to circulate and return the nominating petitions. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required in order to appear on the ballot.

The election on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will be conducted as a coordinated election with Eagle County. Voters will select four Town Council members who will join the remaining three members whose terms will expire in two years. The four council seats which become vacant are held by Jenn Bruno, Dave Chapin, Travis Coggin and Brian Stockmar. Two are eligible to run for re-election and two are term limited. The terms of the remaining council members, Kevin Foley, Jen Mason and Kim Langmaid, run to November 2023.

To be eligible to run in the upcoming Town Council election, candidates must:

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Be a registered voter within Vail

Be at least 18 years of age

Be a Vail resident for two years immediately preceding the election

Town elections are nonpartisan. In accordance with the town’s charter, the three candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the regular election will serve four-year terms, while the fourth highest vote-getter will serve a two-year term.

Vail council members receive a salary of $625 per month and the mayor receives a $1,000 monthly salary. The mayor and mayor pro-tem are elected from among the council members and each serves a two-year term.

Voter eligibility and registration information may be accessed through the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office at GoVoteColorado.com . For more election information and to request an absentee ballot, contact the Vail Town Clerk’s Office at 479-2136 or visit VailGov.com .