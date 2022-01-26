Free KN95 and surgical-grade masks now available in Eagle County

As part of a statewide program, residents and visitors can get free masks from several Eagle County locations.

Vail Public Library/Courtesy Photo

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management would offer KN95 and surgical grade masks for free at a number of public venues across the state. On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Polis and the state division said that over 1.7 million of these masks were delivered to over 386 distribution points across the state.

The program was initiated as health officials — at local, state and federal levels — have recommended upgrading from cloth masks with the most recent omicron variant of COVID-19. However, these masks can be hard to find or not readily available when demand surges.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Polis said in a press release. “We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities.”

The program has few stipulations, but there will be a limit of five masks per person, per month, according to the state’s guidelines .

Heath Harmon, Eagle County’s public health director, addressed the difference between masks at the recent Jan. 13 Board of Health special meeting.

“We’ve always known that the quality of the mask also plays an important role in the effectiveness of preventing transmission, but at the same time, I think we’ve always been going through a period of ups and downs in terms of availability,” he said. “What we wanted to do was just acknowledge that cloth-based coverings had a role to play, especially when PPE supplies were not readily available.”

With omicron, he added that those that had access to a “higher level of face covering” should use it. The new state program will help to increase access to these higher-grade masks.

Although Eagle County left its most recent mask mandate behind as it begins to recover from the most recent COVID-19 surge, masks remain a valuable tool in preventing disease spread. As such, there will be a few places in the county where residents and visitors can obtain their free masks.

The following locations in the Eagle River Valley have begun offering KN95 as well as surgical-grade masks:

Vail Public Library (292 W. Meadow Drive, Vail)

Eagle County Government Offices – Avon (100 W. Beaver Creek Blvd. #107, Avon)

Eagle County Government Offices – Eagle (500 Broadway, Eagle.)

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District (425 E 3rd St., Eagle)

Going forward, more locations may be added to this list depending on the demand for masks. For the latest information on where to get the free masks from the state, the county has created a new page on its COVID-19 information site . Visit EagleCountyCovid.org to view the available sites.

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District received 1,000 of the surgical masks and 500 of the KN95 masks, said Emily Marston, the fire district’s public information officer, in a phone call. She said that, for the moment, this is all the fire protection district has and will receive. For those interested in picking up from the station, Marston recommended calling first to ensure availability.

At both of the Eagle County government offices, individuals can receive four KN95 masks and one surgical-grade mask, per month, per adult while the supplies last. The county buildings will only distribute these masks to those who show up in person.

In a post announcing its participation in the program , the Vail Public Library said that it will distribute masks at its service desk during the library’s hours of operation. It will limit it to one KN95 mask and four surgical-grade masks per month, while supplies last. At the moment, the library only has adult masks and will only distribute them to those that show up in person. The library will require individuals receiving masks to sign their name and zip code to receive their masks.

The library started its distribution on Monday and saw a steady flow of customers, said Lori Ann Barnes, the Vail Public Library director of library services.

“The main reason I decided to offer this program at our library is that it fits well with the evolving role of libraries and it also aligns with our vision, mission and values,” Barnes wrote in an email. “Libraries are about community, and with the changing landscape in recent years due to the pandemic, we are needed more than ever. I saw this program as an opportunity for our library to serve our community in yet another way that could make a positive impact.”

For a full list of participating locations for the free mask program in the state, visit COVID.19.colorado.gov/freemasks

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.