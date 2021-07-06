Free outdoor movies return to Gypsum this Friday

Free outdoor movies return to Gypsum’s Lundgren Theater Park this Friday with a showing of “Jurassic Park.”

Watch out for dinosaurs — featured film is “Jurassic Park”

Free outdoor movies at Gypsum’s Lundgren Theater Park are back for the summer of 2021, launching with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” on Friday, July 9 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“That may seem early, but we have a unique daylight screen that allows us to begin the film before it is completely dark,” said Taylor Slaugh, Gypsum’s communications and marketing manager. “But don’t forget to bring a headlamp or a flashlight for when the movie is over.”

“Jurassic Park“ tells the story of an amazing theme park located on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth. It’s a magical place, until things take a turn to terror and a group of visitors must battle prehistoric predators to survive. The film stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough.

“Jurassic Park“ is rated PG-13 and its run time is 2 hours and 7 minutes.

For more information about Gypsum’s summer recreation programs visit townofgypsum.com.