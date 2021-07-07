Friday’s Eagle ARTwalk to feature new artists

Locals mill about at Eagle ARTwalk last summer.

Special to the Daily

Eagle’s ARTwalk and Food Truck Fiesta returns 5-8 p.m. Friday, featuring new local artists, exclusive sales and special events.

The event will feature a variety of art from local creators and retailers and regional food trucks such as El Bajón churros, Mama’s Pierogi, La Patrona, Inner Light Juice and more, according to a news release.

Tara Novak, one of the event’s organizers and a local artist, said ARTwalk offers a unique opportunity for artists like herself to “learn more about the business of art, show what we do and connect with the community.”

“Each artist’s work is their passion, which most of the time doesn’t get to be unleashed out into the world since we are so busy with our regular work, busy lives, and it’s not easy to find places in our valley to show,” Novak said. “ARTwalk offers a place to show up, collaborate, and bring joy to folks of all sorts of interests.”

Downtown Eagle’s Broadway Street will be closed between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street where local artists and businesses will set up booths Friday evening.

New this Friday will be The Frosted Flamingo, a mobile crafts studio, a climbing wall courtesy of Eagle Climbing & Fitness and aerial acrobatics performances by P.L.A.Y.

As part of the event, the Vail Valley Art Guild will be hosting a members exhibit at its Eagle Gallery at 108 Second St. The exhibit will feature original art, ceramics, woodworking and photography.

Other special events include an “Art Lounge” featuring photographer Sean Boggs hosted by Mountain Lifestyle Properties, “Sass N’Class Crafts” hosted by local wine bar KATCH of the Day and the EagleARTS@ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery, which will feature 13 local fine art, ceramic artists and jewelers.

The award-winning event takes place on the second Friday of each month through October.

Novak specializes in painting, faux finishes, antique furniture restoration and custom fine artwork and her work can be seen outside and in galleries across the valley. She will be running one of many booths at this Friday’s event, she said.

“I love when someone finds connection with my art,” Novak said. “It makes me happy to make them happy,”

IF YOU GO … What: Eagle ARTwalk When: 5-8 p.m. Friday Where: Broadway Street, Eagle Cost: Free For more information: Visit EagleArts.org or visit the Eagle ARTwalk Facebook page . The EagleARTS team can be reached at 970-445-2766.

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com