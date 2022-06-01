Galactic Featuring Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph to headline Avon’s Salute to the USA

Galactic will be joined by vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph when they hit the stage July 3 at Nottingham Park in Avon.

Courtesy photo

Avon announced Wednesday that Galactic featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph will headline the town’s 36th annual Salute to the USA on Sunday, July 3, in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Cory Wong will open the performance.

Gates for the annual Independence Day celebration open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 6 p.m.

Galactic draws on 25 years together as a band with 10 albums, over 2,000 gigs, and tens of millions of streams. The New Orleans-based quintet — Ben Ellman (saxophone and harmonica), Robert Mercurio (bass), Stanton Moore (drums and percussion), Jeffrey Raines (guitar) and Richard Vogal (keyboards) — have kept the torch burning through five U.S. presidential regimes, the turn-of-the-century, Hurricane Katrina, a global pandemic, and a much-anticipated recovery.

The collective has supported Juvenile on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, contributed music to blockbuster soundtracks such as “Now You See Me,” and performed at Coachella, Bonnaroo and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (22 times).

The group is joined by vocalist Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph as they continue 2022 with a headline tour and more new music.

“We’ve just achieved 25 years as a band of brothers, so we know how to work with each other and move ourselves through the next 25 years,” Robert said. “We’re always trying to push ourselves with our songwriting and studio collaborations. I look forward to where the future will take us.”

Opener Cory Wong is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, producer and composer who has been touring worldwide. He’s also a member of Vulfpeck and Fearless Flyers.

Wong’s resume includes performances with Jon Batiste’s band and as a guest performer on “Late Night” with Stephen Colbert; hosting his own podcast, “Wong Notes.”

“Salute to the USA is Avon’s most anticipated event of the year. We are honored to host Galactic featuring Anjelika ”Jelly“ Joseph with Cory Wong and the entire community,” said Danita Dempsey, Avon’s culture, arts and special events Manager. “Come one, come all to enjoy the tradition of this celebration with award-winning musicians, family fun zone, festival-style foods and refreshing beverages at the Hahnewald Bar, followed by a breath-taking laser show.”

For questions about Salute to the USA, please visit Avon.org/Salute .