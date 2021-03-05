Getting organized: Order + Sort offers custom storage solutions

Want to bring peace to your home? Order + Sort pairs home organization and custom storage solutions for clients so that they can have both a beautiful and functional space.

Spring cleaning is as much a mindset as anything. After a rough winter, folks can pursue a sense of optimism by organizing and decluttering their personal spaces. Order + Sort serves the Vail Valley and beyond with full-service solutions for home organization. Brian and Alisa Galehr, a husband-and-wife team, founded Order + Sort on the idea that one can have both a beautiful and functional space.

For more than 15 years, Brian and Alisa have been part of the Vail Valley community. Brian began his custom storage business locally a couple of years ago. Last year, the duo decided to create Order + Sort, pairing home organization and custom storage solutions for clients.

Together, the couple helps local homeowners maximize space with elegant, custom storage solutions. From conception to completion they help customers envision custom solutions for any room of their home. This method helps to maximize space while maintaining style and sophistication.

“Custom closets and organizing services combined offer our clients the most value for their money,” explained Alisa. “Oftentimes a custom storage solution needs to be supported with an organizing system to help maintain order and maximize the space available.”

Alisa and Brian Galehr own Order + Sort, a home organization service that includes custom storage solutions and help in getting — and staying — organized through de-cluttering, styling and maintaining personal spaces.

Alisa says she and Brian take the time to consult with their clients about lifestyle and personal preferences to then come up with a detailed plan that ensures success.

“We attend to every detail and every item is placed with intention giving you and your home a sense of calm,” Alisa said. “Functional, well-designed and organized living areas create a solid foundation for you and your family. Whether it’s one room or your whole house or your small business, we can help you to order and sort your space for maximum efficiency.”

Order + Sort offers a package of four organizing sessions — most popular for those looking to get started or work on one specific area of the home.

“We also have clients that purchase our 20-session package to use throughout the year to maintain their organizational systems and for things like holiday decorating and personal shopping,” Alisa explained. “Package pricing is all-inclusive and the more sessions you commit to up front the greater the benefit.”

Alisa is also a KonMari consultant-in-training working toward certification.

“Using Marie Kondo’s method of whole-home organizing has been a game changer for those who are willing to commit to the time and effort required to achieve organized bliss,” she said.

Alisa says custom closet, pantry and garage storage solutions are very popular in the valley.

“We find that most homes here, no matter the size, have very little built-in storage,” she said. “With all of the seasonal clothing and equipment most of us have it can be challenging to not have these items spill into our living space. We create the space and organization systems for you to store, display, and protect your items, leaving your home free for family and friends to enjoy.”

Client consultations can be done over the phone or in-person with social distancing and masks. Virtual organizing services are available and can be discussed further during consultation.

“An organized home is a peaceful place to be and nothing gives us more pleasure than to help our clients create and maintain a calm environment,” she added. “Our attention to detail will help you on your way to a more functional and organized life.”

For more info visit orderandsort.com .