Gov. Jared Polis closes bars again after coronavirus cases increase

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday closed bars for in-person service — just two weeks after allowing them to reopen at limited capacity — due to the increasing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move comes as Colorado has seen COVID-19 cases increase in the past two weeks. Other states experiencing surges in infections have also shut down bars. Polis announced the move during an afternoon press conference.

“Whether you personally go to bars or not, just understand that they are important for many people in our state… but there is not a way that we have found for them to be a reasonably safe part of people’s lives during the month of July in our state,” Polis said.

