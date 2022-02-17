Gov. Jared Polis takes questions from residents at campaign stop in Edwards

Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Rep. Joe Neguse stopped by Hovey & Harrison in Edwards Thursday during a statewide re-election tour for Polis.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

EDWARDS — Two days after announcing his campaign for re-election, Gov. Jared Polis made a stop Thursday morning at Hovey & Harrison in Edwards.

The governor, who is on an ambitious statewide tour, was accompanied by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Rep. Joe Neguse, whose congressional district includes most of Eagle County.

While the stop was No. 11 out of the 22 Polis and Primavera will make over the course of three days, Polis referenced his own history in Eagle County at Thursday’s event. Not only did Polis serve as one of county’s congressional representatives from 2008 to 2019, but also his family has owned a place in Vail since 1981.

“We’ve been coming up forever, and now several generations,” Polis said. “It’s wonderful that we’re now able to bring our kids; they’re 10 and 7, and they’re of course learning how to ski at Vail and enjoying everything that the valley has to offer.”

Polis and Primavera first took office in January 2019 with a laundry list of items they wanted to tackle.

Rep. Joe Neguse introduced Gov. Jared Polis at Thursday’s campaign event in Edwards. This was stop number 11 on a tour of 22 towns across Colorado.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

“There were a lot of people in 2018 that were skeptics, they doubted whether someone like Jared, who was making big, bold promises could pull it off; whether or not he could truly deliver on the promises he was making to Eagle County and the people of Colorado,” Neguse said. “But we know Jared well and we knew that he would prove them wrong, and he has done precisely that over the course of the last three and a half years.”

Just over a year into office, the COVID-19 pandemic swept into Colorado and brought with it a new set of priorities and challenges for the governor.

“I’m proud of what we’ve gotten done in Colorado. These past years have been hard; we’ve all experienced painful losses, sacrifices, we’ve overcome a lot, whether it’s the pandemic or the three largest fires in the history of our state,” Polis said. “But together, we’ve really shown the nation how Colorado leads the way. There’s no playbook for managing the COVID pandemic, just a set of tough choices and tradeoffs.”

“If being an entrepreneur taught me anything, it’s that you need to lead with data, be decisive and work hard and that’s what we did every day,” he added.

With the unexpected challenges of acting as governor in the global pandemic, Polis said that his administration was still able to make progress on this list of to-dos. Among the items checked off, Polis listed lowering health insurance premiums; taking action to make air cleaner, locking in 80% renewable energy for the state’s grid by 2030; securing free kindergarten, and paving the way for universal pre-K in 2023 and more.

However, moving forward, he acknowledged there was still much more progress to be made, including in areas of great significance to Eagle County residents.

“I will work hard every day to put pandemic effects behind us and move forward,” Polis said.

In moving forward on his bid for re-election, Tuesday’s event gave Eagle County’s residents the opportunities to ask questions and discuss some of these issues of local importance with the governor.

Workforce Issues

Gov. Jared Polis discussed a number local issues with Eagle County residents on Thursday at Hovey & Harrison in Edwards.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Whether asking how improvements to education funding will help recruit and retain teachers and educators or how the lack of affordable and attainable housing in our mountain communities is affecting employers — residents at the event expressed a widespread desire to tackle workforce challenges that have been exacerbated in the pandemic.

Jennifer Johnson, an Eagle County resident, said housing, specifically for families, was the biggest local challenge in need of addressing.

“There’s nowhere for the workforce to live and without a functioning workforce, there’s no community,” Johnson said, adding that while many new developments focus on temporary workforce housing: “No one thinks about what happens when you want to put down roots here. We need more Miller Ranches, Eagle Ranches, places where families can live and not just people who come here for temp housing.”

From the governor’s leadership, Johnson expressed her hopes that Polis “can help out the hearts of community and not just people who come here for second homes or people who come here for work temporarily, but people who put down roots and want to stay.”

Edwards resident Bailey Matthews runs a solar company and said that finding staff that can relocate here is her biggest challenge.

“Because Polis has these big goals for renewable energy, we have tons of programs that are out there for solar, but not enough workers to implement the solar arrays,” Matthews said.

Matthews said also that one of her goals for the governor would be to eliminate or reduce the numbers of Airbnbs and short-term rentals, in order to help increase housing availability and offer a solution to this workforce challenge.

Polis addressed the need for affordable housing in his initial speech, stating that it was needed in “every corner of the state.”

Polis added that he was considering a number of strategies to achieve this, including looking at opportunities on state- and federally-owned land to “try and see what is applicable for housing.”

This includes, he said, a current project between the state and Eagle County on a housing opportunity on a CDOT property in Eagle to “get, at least, most of that to be housing in the very new future.”

Elyse Howard, the director of development for Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, told the Vail Daily that from a state level the biggest need for housing is funding across the spectrum of housing opportunities, from rentals to home ownership.

Howard added that recently, $400 million was earmarked from the American Recovery Plan for housing, and that the state has “never seen an investment like that.” She expressed her hope that the state will be thoughtful about where the money goes and where it is invested. Additionally, she said the state needs to do more to incentivize affordable housing development.

“There’s no one magic answer for housing — it’s going to take a little bit of this, a little bit of that,” Howard concluded.

While Polis, Primavera and Neguse all touted the administration’s accomplishment of free kindergarten and the coming universal pre-K, Amy Lewis and Wendy Rimel, the executive director and president of the Education Foundation of Eagle County, both asked the governor how he intends to solve education funding challenges that make it difficult to recruit and retain quality educators.

Polis said that moving forward, he intends to double-down on “providing a great education for every child.”

He added that in the state’s budget this year, there is a proposed 8% increase in school funding, which translates to an additional $13,000 for a class of 25 students.

“School districts can decide what goes to teacher salary, reducing class size, restoring programs that might’ve been cut like the arts,” Polis said. “It’s finally starting to move the right way. Now it’s not enough, but it’s a good thing and we’re really excited to build upon this progress.”

Rimel later told the Vail Daily that education funding “needs to be fixed once and for all; these little fixes aren’t getting us anywhere.”

“When are we going to decide as a state that being below the national average is unacceptable?” Rimel asked, referring to the fact that per-pupil, K-12 funding in Colorado falls well below the national average.

Kelly Alter, an Eagle County school board member, said that “our educators can’t afford to live in the valley, they’re stressed out. There’s a national teacher crisis, and here in Colorado, because we don’t fund education, we can’t compete.”

Polis said that while they were excited about the education investments being made, he recognized there was more work to be done to fill all the needs.

“Education is really about our future,” he said. “Making sure that kids can have a great education is absolutely critical. So we look forward to continuing to work on that issue in my second term.”

Protecting our environment

Gov.Jared Polis first took office in Jan. 2019 and has since navigated a number of challenges, including the state’s largest three wildfires and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

In addition, a number of residents expressed concern over protection of our natural environment, be it from fracking, Front Range water rights or from the recent federal approval of the Uinta Basin Rail project, which would run “waxy” crude oil along the Colorado River corridor.

Speaking to the Vail Daily ahead of the governor’s arrival, Johnson said that she hoped to hear from the governor on how the Front Range is fighting for mountain communities, especially when it comes to the protection of vital resources, like water.

“I hope that he can do a lot for our environment,” Johnson said. “Our economy relies on our ecology.”

During the Q&A with Polis, Johnson asked the governor specifically about the controversial reservoir project brought forth by the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs to build another dam on Homestake Creek in a sensitive wetlands area in Eagle County. She asked Polis “why Front Range communities can’t be better about managing their own water without destroying our ecosystem?”

“They do have certain legal rights in our area and we have to make sure that we, of course, engage our local government to make sure it’s done in as non-damaging a way as possible,” Polis responded.

Johnson then asked: “When does their legal rights become second to saving the environment?”

“It shouldn’t, but they have legal rights,” Polis responded, later adding that municipalities could do a better job of minimizing environmental impacts and being thoughtful about water usage.

With water issues front of mind, another Eagle County local, Jessie Wright, asked about the Colorado Water Plan and what success and progress look like going forward.

In response, Polis touted the recent funding approval for the water plan from the federal Infrastructure Plan, general fund and from sports betting tax revenues. He added that 2022 was the “Year of Water,” with a lot of planned water education and outreach. However, he also admitted there were two places the state needed to do better.

“We really need to be better about spreading best practices for water stewardship, more efficient crop management and optimizing water,” Polis said. “And then, as we’re growing in our cities and suburbs, we simply need to be more water efficient in that growth; working with our water districts, working with our counties. We need to be more water efficient and really up our game for Colorado’s water future.”

Liz Gauthier, another Eagle resident, said she was “disappointed that more hasn’t been done to regulate oil and gas in the state.” She added that this disappointment was rooted in concern over pollution and the industry’s impact on finite water resources as well as a lack of requirements for oil companies to act responsibly in capping fracking wells.

In response, Polis said that while significant progress was made during his first year in office with Senate Bill 181 — in which a system of local control around fracking was created — that more progress was being made currently with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission “on assurance and bonding piece around when someone digs a well to make sure that it’s capped when it’s done.”

However, Polis also acknowledged that moving forward, the state and country both need to move away from fossil fuels.

“The sooner we can end our usage of oil, the sooner we can end the extraction of oil, and we do think that this local control has certainly eased the pressure in many communities that were fearful of fracking near their homes and schools,” Polis said.

Getting movement on many of these issues will require reaching across the aisle and gaining bipartisan momentum. Eagle County resident Cookie Murphy-Pettee asked the governor what his plan was handling the current political divisiveness in order to make progress on many of the issues brought forth on Thursday.

“Focus on what unites, don’t make it worse and then try to lead from a place of authenticity and integrity,” Polis said. “Those are some suggestions on how we can heal the national dialogue and stop sowing the seeds of division.”

As the governor kicks off this campaign season, he left the event with one sentiment: “I am deeply dedicated to serving the people of Colorado. With your help, we can move Colorado forward, improve our quality of life and really protect what makes Eagle County special.”

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.