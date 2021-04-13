Grab coffee with a cop Friday at Yeti’s Grind in Vail

The "Coffee with a Cop" sessions are a continuation of the Vail Police Department's community policing efforts aimed at improving relationships between police officers and community members.

Special to the Daily

Officers with Vail Police Department are inviting the community to join them for coffee and conversation this Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Yeti’s Grind in Solaris Plaza, 141 E. Meadow Dr.

The “Coffee with a Cop” sessions are a continuation of the department’s community policing efforts aimed at improving relationships between police officers and community members, and providing additional opportunities for community conversations, the department said.

The event will focus on Vail Police Department’s new strategic framework, including its updated vision, mission and values. Police officers and code enforcement officers who helped develop the framework will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback, though officers will be open to any and all questions from the public.

For more information about the event, contact Sgt. Christopher Botkins at 970-479-2222.