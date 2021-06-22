Grand Hyatt Vail earns award from Tripadvisor

The Grand Hyatt Vail has been designated as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice winner, which celebrates accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor.

This annual award spotlights the best in the travel industry from travelers themselves as each winner is selected through reviews, ratings and saves that travelers share from across the globe on Tripadvisor.

“We are incredibly honored to be named as a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winner. This award is a meaningful accomplishment for our resort, as it’s based on travelers rating their experiences at Grand Hyatt Vail,” Grand Hyatt Vail General Manager Dan Johnson said. “This designation is one our entire team strives for daily in providing memorable moments for our guests.”

Grand Hyatt Vail is offering special promotions. For more information, go to the hotel’s website or call 970-476-1234.

Long known as the Cascade, the Grand Hyatt Vail opened in summer 2019. The 285-room, ski-in/ski-out resort sits at the base of Vail Mountain on the banks of Gore Creek.