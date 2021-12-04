Grand Hyatt Vail is honored by USA Today readers

Grand Hyatt Vail has been designated as the sixth Best Ski Resort within USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel awards.

Nominees for this category are chosen by a panel of experts which includes a combination of editors from USA Today, editors from 10Best.com , expert contributors and sources with USA Today’s readers casting votes for their favorites.

Qualifications for the list consider hotels and resorts that offer perks including mountain views, spa treatments, slopeside locations and ski-in, ski-out services.

Grand Hyatt Vail was named sixth Best Ski Hotel, one of four Colorado hotels on the list, and the highest ranked in the greater Vail Valley.

For more information, go to GrandHyattVail.com .