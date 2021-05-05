Grass fire put out quickly in Wolcott

A grass and brush fire near U.S. Highway 6 in Wolcott elicited a quick response from fire crews, which contained the blaze within 30 minutes of it popping up on Wednesday afternoon.

The Greater Eagle Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service responded, said Tracy LeClair with the Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District will conduct an investigation as to the cause of the blaze.

A 50-yard by 50-yard section of grass and brush was burned in the incident, LeClair said. Highway 6 was shut down briefly to give crews room to maneuver.

Xcel Energy visited the scene, “they thought they might have had a live wire there, it will be under investigation, but given the proximity to the power line, that appears to be where the origin was,” LeClair said.