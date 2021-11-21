Grateful Gobble Grab-n-Go to provide 150 free Thanksgiving meals

For the second year in a row, Main Street Grill, the Vail Valley Charitable Fund and a private anonymous donor are teaming up to provide 150 free Thanksgiving meals to-go on Thursday, Nov. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Main Street Grill in Edwards.

Preference will be given to Vail Valley locals who have been impacted directly from the impacts of COVID-19. These meals will be on a first-come, first-reserve basis and be capped at 150.

Nikki Heiden, Main Street Grill owner, and husband Chris are aware of just how much need there still is this year and are inspired to provide cooked meals for those who don’t have the means to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“We are pleased to be able to give back to our community once again this year through the Grateful Gobble Grab ‘N Go,” said Brooke Skjonsby, the executive director of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, in a news release. “When a business and a nonprofit come together in partnership to make a difference in the lives of locals, anything is possible.”

To reserve your meal, email brooke@vvcf.org by Wednesday, Nov. 24 with the number of people in your family and what time you would like to pick-up your boxed meal(s) between 1 and 3 p.m on Thanksgiving Day. Please wear a masks when picking up your meals. You will be greeted at the side front entrance to the building near the patio while remaining outside. Main Street Grill will be closed to all regular dine-in and to-go service on Thanksgiving Day.