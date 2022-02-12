Grills on, Earl’s chairlift up and running in Vail’s Blue Sky Basin

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy lunch in the Belle’s Camp area of Blue Sky Basin on Friday. The free, public-use grills at Belle’s Camp are now running for the season.

VAIL — There’s no food available for purchase at Belle’s Camp in Blue Sky Basin, but the smells of fresh-cooked meals are emanating through the area once again as the popular gas grills are now operating daily.

It’s a do-it-yourself option for those wishing to enjoy a meal in Blue Sky Basin, one of Vail’s most iconic spots to meet for lunch.

The grills were fired up on Friday and are expected to run daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for as long as Blue Sky Basin remains open this season.

Skiers load Earl’s Express (No. 38) on Friday, Feb. 11, the lift’s first day of operation for the 2021-22 season.

Along with the opening of the grills, Earl’s Express (No. 38) started carrying guests up to Belle’s Camp for the first day of the season on Friday, as well.

While Earl’s Express doesn’t offer lift service to a new area, (Skyline Express (No. 37) also transports guests to the same zone), the opening of Earl’s Express saves guests from a long trip down Kelly’s Toll Road to get back to Skyline Express after a cruise through Earl’s Bowl, one of the most remote areas of Vail Mountain.

As a result, the opening of Earl’s Express eases pressure on Skyline Express, which opened to large crowds on Jan. 9 as the lone lift available in Blue Sky Basin. Pete’s Express opened a week later on Jan. 16, offering access to Pete’s Bowl.

A 1999 trail map of Blue Sky Basin.

The opening of Earl’s Express makes Vail one step closer to offering full lift access; currently Outer Mongolia Bowl and much of Inner Mongolia Bowl are available only to guests who hike up the Mongolia Platter (No. 22) line.

The Mongolia Platter is one of a few surface lifts yet to open this season, in the Avanti Express area the Black Forest platter, offering access to the new Avanti Skills Zone is also expected to start running soon, according to Vail Resorts spokesperson John Plack.