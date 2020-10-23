Grizzly Creek Fire grows by 150 acres since Thursday

The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned more than 32,000 acres — impacting the headwaters of the Colorado River.

Kate Isaacson | Special to the Daily

Fire activity in the Grizzly Creek drainage since Thursday has caused the Grizzly Creek Fire to grow by about 150 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service in a news release Friday reported that spot fires have also occurred on the east side of the upper Grizzly Creek and No Name drainages, which ground crews are working to contain.

The Grizzly Creek Fire began Aug. 10 and is currently 91% contained at 32,631 acres.

“Fire behavior today has not showed much growth in acres. Mostly some isolated torching,” Incident Commander Dan Nielsen said in the news release. “Please respect the area closure of the fire perimeter and remember the White River National Forest and BLM in this area are in Stage 1 fire restrictions.”

Air resources will focus on the west line of the Grizzly Creek Fire to slow growth while ground resources will suppress the fire “where it is safe to do so.”

“The plan for additional resources to staff the fire will continue to evolve depending on precipitation from this weekend’s predicted snowfall,” the release states.

Anyone recreating in the area surrounding the Grizzly Creek Fire should be prepared and on the alert for changes in fire behavior and stay out of closed areas. The current closure map can be found on Inciweb.