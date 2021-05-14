Guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela returning to Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in September

Rodrigo y Gabriela entertained audiences at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater’s 30th anniversary celebration in 2018. The duo are returning in September to The Amp.

Special to the Daily

Grammy Award-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, who recently released “Jazz EP,“ announced their upcoming performance schedule which features a Sept. 3 show at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail.

The duo performed at The Amp’s 30th anniversary event in August of 2018 to sold-out crowds. Tickets go on sale to the public May 21 at 10 a.m. at grfavail.com for the September show. Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform in Vail before going on tour across the country.

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s “Jazz EP“ is limited to 3,000 hard copies worldwide that are individually numbered as well as available online. Their recently released interpretation of ”Street Fighter Mas“ by tenor sax giant Kamasi Washington and their sublime interplay with flamenco-guitar legend Vicente Amigo on Astor Piazzolla’s timeless “Oblivion” have helped introduce their guitar interplay to a whole new world of music fans. Today, they get to hear the duo’s distinctive take on Snarky Puppy’s “Lingus.”

“For the final track on the ’Jazz EP,’ we really enjoyed the challenge of arranging and recording this epic 2014 track by jazz ensemble Snarky Puppy for two guitars,” Rodrigo said.

“The response from our fans to our interpretations of the tracks by Kamasi Washington and Astor Piazzolla has been incredibly gratifying,” Gabriela said. “We really hope they will now enjoy the ’Jazz EP’ as a complete listening experience, as it was a blast for us to put all the music together.”

“When I first heard Rodrigo y Gabriela’s take on ‘Lingus,’ my jaw hit the floor,” said Snarky Puppy’s Michael League. “Taking a song written for 16 people and doing it with two is no small task, but what struck me most was the way in which they made it their own while preserving the heart of the composition.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform in Vail before heading to other parts of Colorado, Oregon, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York and other parts of the county.