Gypsum Daze is back and bigger than ever

In 2020, western Eagle County residents could only dream of gathering together in big community celebrations that are a hallmark of downvalley life.

This year, locals are invited to dream big as Gypsum Daze returns this weekend with a bang.

The three-day celebration includes something for everyone and culminates in a big concert Saturday night featuring country artists LOCASH and Pat Green. The big concert offering is actually expanded this year, with a second night of music planned Friday featuring Jimmie Allen.

“Gypsum is ready to have its signature event back,” said Taylor Slaugh, the community’s communications and marketing manager in a press release. As the event prepares to kick off Thursday, there are plenty of people who agree. Here’s the rundown of all the Gypsum Daze offerings:

Local kids dip a line at the Gypsum Daze Fishing is Fun event.

Daily file photo

Fishing is Fun

The Colorado Department of Wildlife along with the town of Gypsum and ECO Transit host this fishing event for folks of all ages

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Gypsum Ponds

Details: Participants should park along the Gypsum Shooting Range Road and hop onto a ECO bus for a ride to the Gypsum ponds. Shuttle service begins at 4:45 p.m. The Colorado Department of Wildlife will stock the pond with thousands of rainbow trout prior to the event and local fishing guides will help younger fishermen with baiting, casting and detangling.

Pickleball Tournament

Join other Eagle County pickleball players for a fun-filled morning of play.

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: 530 Cotton Ranch Drive courts

Details: Court check-in will be at 8 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m. For more info, contact the Gypsum Recreation Center at 970-777-8888.

Local kids enjoy free fun zone activities at Gypsum Daze.

Daily file photo

Free Kids Zone

Come one, come all to the Kids Zone at Gypsum Daze. Free to all, this Gypsum tradition includes bouncy inflatables, water features, face painting, a caricature artist and more.

Time: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Parking lot east of the Gypsum Public Library

A junior dancer performs for the Gypsum Daze Youth Talent Show.

Daily file photo

Youth Talent Show

Music, dance, magic, martial arts, or unique talent, the Gypsum Daze Youth Talent show is the spot to see and hear young local performers step into the spotlight. The show is open to youth age 12 and younger and 13-18 years.

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Lundgren Theater

Details: Show rules and the entry form are available online at TownofGypsum.com. For additional information call 524-7514 or email stephanie@townofgypsum.com .

ECO Transit parking shuttles and buses

On Friday, a parking shuttle will make loops from 7 to 10:45 p.m. from the ECO Transit office on Cooley Mesa Road to the Gypsum Daze event entrance on Valley Road and from the north Eagle Valley High School lot to the event entrance and back. The 9:54 p.m. Gypsum/Eagle Valley route bus will be held at Eagle Valley High School until 10:05 p.m. for those who would like to ride the bus beyond Gypsum after the concert. Call 970-328-3539 for additional information.

Country artist Jimmie Allen will headline the Gypsum Daze Friday night concert.

Special to the Daily

Friday Night Concert

Jimmie Allen, the 2021 Academy of Country Music New Male Artist of the Year, will perform in this new addition to the Gypsum Daze schedule.

Time: Gates open at 8 p.m. with opening act A Band Called Alexis. Jimmie Allen will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Lundgren Theater

Details: Concert goers can bring chairs and/or blankets but no coolers or outside food and drink allowed. Food and drink will be offered for sale within secure concert area. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate. There is also a $55 online option for tickets to both the Friday and Saturday night concerts. Visit EventBrite.com/gypsum-daze-2021.

Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast

A $5 donation will get you pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee to kickstart a busy day of activities.

Time: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Where: Eastern end of Lundgren Blvd.

Details: All proceeds go to the Gypsum Fire Protection District Equipment Fund. The Gypsum Fire Protection District is a combination department of paid and volunteer members.

27th Annual Gypsum Daze 5K Run/Walk

Participants can run or walk the loop course and there are giveaways and prizes for all and awards for overall male/female first, second and third place overall as well as male and female age categories. A free 1K kids walk/run is also planned this year — a shorter distance option for those with shorter legs.

Time: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Where: The 5K starts at Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd

Details: The race is a loop course. The awards ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at the race finish line. Early registration is $10 and race day registration is $20. To register visit MountainRec.org.

Gypsum Daze participants admire a 1957 Ford Retractable at the event’s car show.

Daily file photo

Classic Car Show

Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show is open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers, and toys.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall/Library Park

Details: Awards Presentation will take place at 2 p.m. Registration is $20, $10 for each additional entry. Register at TownOfGypsum.com . Day-of registration and vehicle load-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Valley Road will be closed to all vehicles at 9:45 for the parade.

The Gypsum Daze parade marches down Valley Road at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Daily file photo

Gypsum Daze Parade

This year’s parade theme is “Dream Big,” a tribute to the former councilwoman Pam Schultz and her 30 years of dedication to Gypsum Daze. It was Pam’s vision to celebrate small-town spirit in a big way that helped make Gypsum Daze what it is today.

Time: 10 a.m.

Where: Valley Road

Details: Parade lineup is begins at 8:15 a.m at Ridley’s Market. To enter, visit TownOfGypsum.com .

Pinup Contest

This traditional pinup style contest hosted by the Western Colorado Pinup Club.

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Town Hall Park

Details: For registration or contest rules visit TownOfGypsum.com . For additional information, contact sarahbraucht@yahoo.com .

A shooter takes aim at a target during the Gypusm Daze Family Shooting Sports event.

Daily file photo

Family Shooting Sports Barbecue

This free event offers families a chance to learn about archery and basic gun safety and shooting firearms from certified instructors and range officers.

Time: Noon to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Gypsum Shooting Sports Park

Details: Participants will be allowed to fire small-bore rifles, pistols, shotguns, and air guns under supervision of experienced shooters from the club. Along with furnishing the firearms and ammunition, the Gypsum Rod and Gun Club will serve hot dog, hamburgers, and soft drinks.

Jalapeno Eating Contest

Find out who can handle the heat as youth and adults compete for cash prizes.

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall/Library Park

ECO Transit parking shuttles and buses

On Saturday a parking shuttle will make loops from 6 to 11 p.m. from the ECO Transit office on Cooley Mesa Road to the Gypsum Daze event entrance on Valley Road and from the north Eagle Valley High School lot to the event entrance and back. The Gypsum/Eagle Valley Route Bus will depart from Eagle Valley High School at 10:40 p.m. for those who would like to ride the bus beyond Gypsum after the concert. For additional information, call 970-328-3539.

LOCASH will be the headline performer at this year’s Gypsum Daze Saturday night concert.

Special to the Daily

Saturday Concert

Gypsum Daze concludes with its signature concert. This year’s lineup includes Pat Green and LOCASH. Green is well known for his 2003 smash hit “Wave on Wave” and has racked up more than 2 million album sales. LOCASH’s 2015 album produced their No. 1 single “I Know Somebody” and the hit. “I Love This Life.”

Time: Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Pat Green takes the stage at 7 p.m. and LOCASH performs at 9 p.m.

Where: Lundgren Theater

Details: Concert goers can bring chairs and/or blankets but no coolers or outside food and drink allowed. Food and drink will be offered for sale within secure concert area. Tickets are $35 in advance. There is also a $55 online option for tickets to both the Friday and Saturday night concerts. Visit EventBrite.com/gypsum-daze-2021 .